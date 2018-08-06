Deaths in Limerick - August 6, 2018

The death has occurred of Rita Clancy (née Quinlivan), of Prospect Hill, Rosbrien Road, Limerick City, Late of Brennan's Row.

Wife of the late Tony. Survived by daughters Beverly and June, sons Gerard, Jim, Tony and John, grandchildren Nathan Ciara, Gareth (Deceased), Brian, Mayson-Leigh, Daniel, Sinead, Aoife, Eoghlan, Raymond, great-grandchildren Phoenix, Lauren, Gearóid, Ciarán, Nieve, sister Maura, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4pm to 5pm followed by removal to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Lyons (née O'Donoghue), Shanbally, Abbeyfeale who died peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on August 5th. 2018; Geraldine is deeply regretted by her loving husband Denis, son Denis, daughters Marie and Nicola, grand-daughters Adriana and Annalise, son-in-law Seán, daughter-in-law Susanne, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.