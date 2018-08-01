Deaths in Limerick - August 1, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West) of Kitty Dillane (née Cregan) of Ahalin, Ballingarry.

Beloved wife of the late Jerry. Survived by her brothers Con and Tom, sister-in-law Maureen, niece Judith, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry this Thursday (August 2) from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St.Munchin's Church, Knockaderry.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 o clock with burial afterwards in Clouncagh New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations instead to St. Ita's Hospital.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Denis Flannery of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen (Nee Carmody), sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, this Thursday (August 2) from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Saviour's Church, Glentworth Street.

Requiem Mass on Friday (August 3) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred *peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home) of Noreen Gleeson (née Connolly) of Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her children Don, Fergus & Siobhán, sister Eithne, brothers Tom & Paddy, daughters-in-law Rose & Mairéad, son-in-law Billy, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Thursday (August 2) from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Sarah (Sally) Hayes (née Shinners) of Singland Park, Garryowen, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Tom and dearest mother of Margaret, Paul, Patrick, Karen, Stephen and Thomas.

Deeply regretted by her children, brother Erik, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Thursday (August 2) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral.

Burial will take place on Friday after 11am Mass at Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family Flowers only - donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Charles B. Heron of Skule Hill, Fedamore. Late of Balbriggan, County Dublin & late of Player Wills.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Lelia (Nee O’Brien), sister Pat (Loreto), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety this Thursday (August 2) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Taylors Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Teresa McCarthy (née O'Connor) of Devon Road, Templeglantine.

Beloved wife of Jerry; mother to Mary, Geraldine, Tony, Jimmy and Gerard; adored grandmother to her eleven cherished grandchildren Diarmuid, Aoife, Noelle, Michelle, Emily, Evan, Kevin, Jamie, Shane, Mark and Danny.

Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 5pm. followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle) of Eileen Mullins (née McAuliffe) of The Glebe House, Athlacca, Kilmallock.

Beloved wife of the late William E., dearest mother of John, Anna-Marie, Irene, Elizabeth and Helena and adored grandmother of Luke, Alan, George, Edward, Laura, Jane, Peter, Isabel and Henry.

Deeply regretted by her brother Clement, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, her kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Paul’s Nursing Home , Dooradoyle on Thursday (August 2) from 5pm to 7pm with removal on Friday (August 3) to arrive at St. John the Baptist Church, Athlacca for 12.30pm Mass.

Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Mary (Molly) Reynolds (née Houston) of Corbally House Nursing Home, Limerick. Formerly of Kincora Road, Clontarf, Dublin.

Beloved wife of the late Dudley and dearest mother of Nigel, Avril and Peter. Dearly missed by Sandra, Sarah, Katherine, Lizi and Mark, her extended family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Thursday (August 2) from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Funeral Service in St John the Baptist Church, Seafield Road, Clontarf on Saturday (August 4) at 12noon followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only - donations in lieu to Sightsavers.ie.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Catherine's Nursing Home) of Bernadette (Bernie) Sexton (née Flahive) of Tullaha, Broadford, County Limerick. Formerly of Drewscourt, Ballyagran.

Predeceased by her sister Mary and brothers Jackie, Paddy and Dan.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean; sons John (Dublin), Eamonn and Kieran; daughters Maura O'Mahony (Tralee) and Patricia O'Brien; sons-in-law Jim and Billy, daughters-in-law Enid and Máiréad, grandchildren, sister Bridie (UK), brother Eamonn (Gouldavoher, Limerick), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family funeral home (Sextons) in Broadford on Thursday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery, Broadford.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Con Lynch of Cappananty, Ballyagran. Formerly of St Gobnait's Nursing Home.

Beloved son of the late James and pre deceased by his brother James.

Survived by his mother Mary and his family Kay (McCoy), Mary (Clifford), Nuala (Barron) and Bernie; brother John, stepbrother Patsy Martin, his aunt Kit Burke, brothers-in-law Jimmy McCoy, Dave Clifford and Gerry Barron, Bernie's partner Christy McAuliffe and John's partner Kate Kelly, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a larger circle of friends.

Reposing at the residence of Mary and Dave Clifford at Chawke's Cross, Granagh this Thursday August 2, from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral Mass at St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran at 2pm on Friday (August 3) with burial afterwards in Colemanswell Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Michael Quane of Rose Cottage, Derryfadda, Clonlara, County Clare. Late of St. Patrick's Avenue, St. Mary's Park, Limerick and 12th Batallion, Sarsfield Barracks.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Annette and Marie; grandchildren Amanda, Elizabeth and John; great-grandchildren Leyla, Zara and Robert; son-in-law Robert, brothers-in-law and all other relatives and many friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass Friday (August 3) at 11am followed by burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Bridget (Bridie) Delaney (née O'Connell) of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Ambrose and dearly loved mother of Joseph, Mary, Helen and Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Sheila, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday (August 1) from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Very Reverend Canon James Neville. Pastor Emeritus Abbeyfeale and formerly of Neville’s Cross, Kilfinny.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Eithne; sister-in-law Margaret; niece, nephew, grandniece, grandnephews, his housekeeper Bernadette Hyland, Bishop Brendan, the priests of the diocese, all his other relatives, parishioners and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in The Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale this Wednesday with removal at 8pm to the Main Church.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the the church grounds.