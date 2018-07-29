Deaths in Limerick — July 29, 2018

The death has occurred of Maeve Scanlon (nee O'Rourke), of Willow Park, Raheen. Mother of the late Alan. Deeply regretted by daughter Sharon, sons Colin and Mark, and their Dad Pat, grandchildren Stephen, Megan, Cian, Jack, Ella and Willow, brother Breffni, sisters Aileen and husband Roy, Irene and husband Alan, Lucia and husband Peter, Deirdre and husband Jack, Rosemarie and husband Tom (deceased), daughters-in-law Rosa and Emma, son-in-law Mark, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Monday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Nessan's Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pauline Doherty (nee Keane), late of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her husband William, daughters Joan, Paula and Yvonne, sons Bryan, John and Billy, grandchildren Kyle, Chloe, Robert, Ross, Jamie, Kayleigh, Grace, Jacob and Evie, brother Dermot Keane, son-in-law Patrick Magner, daughter-in-in-law Olivia, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Monday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to Donoughmore Church. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Donoughmore Cemetery. House Private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Dermot Tuite, of Chestnut Grove, Caherdavin, late of Garryowen Road, Element Six, Young Munster R.F.C and St. John’s Cathedral Choir. Dermot died suddenly in Kilkee. Very Deeply Regretted by his loving wife Gerardine, children Paul & Catherine, mother Anna, sisters Margaret, Gabrielle & ailis, brother Brian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Breda, Cormac, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (July 31st) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Aug. 1st) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Moloney (nee O'Brien), of Spittle, Glenroe, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy. Predeceased by her husband Jim and her sister Bridget (O Brien). Sadly missed by her loving sons Donal and Padraig, sister Sr. Mary-Teresa, daughters-in-law Vera and Caroline, grandchildren Cora, Shaun, Yana, Paul and James, brother-in-law Martin O'Brien, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Glenroe G.A.A.Clubhouse V34 FT65 this Tuesday evening, 31st., from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 1st August, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Darragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please.Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Nora (Lolly) Gammell, of Deal Court, Rathkeale, peacefully, in the presence of her family, at St. John's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Robert, Thomas & James, daughter Mary, grandchildren, sister Ann (Flynn), extended family, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale, Tuesday (July 31st) from 3pm followed by removal at 5pm to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass Wednesday (August 1st) at 12 noon followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The death has occurred of Ned Fitzgerald, of Castleconnell/Lisnagry, on July 29th 2018 peacefully at University hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell, this Tuesday 31st July from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 1st August at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phyllis) Casey (née Byrne), of Limerick city, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy & dearest mother of Tony, Noreen & the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving children, daughters-in-law Majella & Mary, son-in-law Eamon, sister Ita, grandsons Andrew, Alan, Eoin, Stephen, Glen & Dean, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (July 31st) from 5pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Aug. 1st) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.