Deaths in Limerick - July 27, 2018

The death has occurred of Máiréad Cussen (née McNamara), Glenduff, Broadford, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the care of the staff at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Colm, devoted mother of Ellie and Lucie, cherished daughter of Gerry and Betty, loving sister of Joanne and Alan. She will be very sadly missed by her husband, children, parents, sister, brother, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence (P56WD56) on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.

The death has occurred of Frank Dalton, Duxtown, Rathkeale, peacefully in the care of the staff of St. John's Hospital after a short illness.

Predeceased by his wife Mary (Hunt). Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family , relatives. and a large circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale on Sunday evening from 6-8p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman East cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of Jackie Halvey (née McAllister), Glenbrook, Old Singland Road and late of Sarsfield Street.

Deeply regretted by husband David, daughters Alison, Tanya and Carrie, grandchildren Abbie, David and Ryan, mother Kay McAllister, brothers Seamus and John, sisters Cathriona and Annette, sons-in-law Mark, David and Cillian, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Sunday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 3.30pm to 5.00pm followed by removal to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am with cremation afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare arriving for 1pm. Contact: Cross's 061 410744.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) O'Connell, Ballymacamore, Croom, peacefully at UHL.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Masie, sons Denis, Don and Paul, daughter Ann (O'Brien), daughter-in-law Eithne, son-in-law Mike, adoring grandchildren Niamh, James, Jake and Aoife, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom on Saturday from 6pm to 7:30pm. Requiem Mass in St. Kieran's Church, Kifinny on Sunday at 12:30pm. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred of Ernie Walsh, Embury Close and late of Tuogh, Adare, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his sister Eva. Dearly beloved husband of Betty (Sparling), and father of Avril, John, Derek, Jennifer, Peter, Ed, Dave and Alan. Very deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Anne, nephews, nieces, sons-n-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Embury Close from 6-8p.m. on Saturday evening. Funeral Service at 2p.m. in the Methodist Church Adare on Sunday. Burial afterwards in Ballingrane cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.