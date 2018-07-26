Deaths in Limerick - July 26, 2018

The death has occurred of Eamonn Cagney, Dohora, Banogue, Croom, unexpectedly.

Loving father of the late John. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Noreen, sons Gerard and Edmund, daughters Marian, Noreen, Erika and Christine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing on Friday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6-7.30pm. Funeral Mass is on Saturday at 12 noon in St Peter and Paul's Church in Banogue with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, no Mass Cards please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Oonagh Delaney-Horsfield (née Delaney), Woodford Green, London and late of Cork Road, Newport, peacefully in London.

Deeply regretted by her brother & sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Requiem Mass in Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Saturday July 28th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Flynn (née Copse), Ballymorrisheen, Ardagh, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Survived by loving husband Patjoe, daughter Bridget, sons Michael, Patrick and Seamus, daughters-in-law Lisa and Maria, sons-in-law Frank and David, grandchildren Sophie and Niall, sisters Mary and Nora, brother Michael, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence this Friday the 27th July from 4-8pm, arriving at Ardagh Church on Saturday morning for 11:30 am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of Mary Hogan (née O'Mara), Lynwood Park, Park, Limerick City.

Wife of the late Frank. Deeply regretted by daughter Anne-Marie, sons David, Philip,Larry, Frank and Alan, grandchildren Ryan, Aoife, Heather, Sinead, Fiona , Dylan, Larry and Aaron, great grandchildren Layla and Jamie . sisters Catherine and Ann, brothers Micheal, Pat, Martin and Joe, daughters-in-law Triona, Debbie and Siobhan, son-in-law Hayman and all other extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing Friday at Milford Care Centre from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Clare Street. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10.00am with cremation afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Mary Murnane (née Cobbe), Malahide and formerly of Mayorstone, Limerick, peacefully in the excellent care of Care Choice Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Jim. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, children Richard, Brian, Deirdre and Sarah, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Stella, Ben, Luke, Abigail, Eve, Elsa and Dylann, brothers Vivian, Paddy and Brian, sisters Joyce, Eva and Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock on Friday, 27th July, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Seabury, Malahide on Saturday morning for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Connell, Ballinagard, Ballyneety.

Son of the late Mary and Michael, brother of the late Paddy, Jerry, Tony, Stephen and sister Myra Kelly. Deeply regretted by brothers Christy, Tom and John. sisters Han, Margaret and Kathleen, sisters-in-law Bridie, Lena and Peggy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing Monday at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 6.00pm to 8.00pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Knockea. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12 pm with funeral afterwards to Inch St Lawerence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paddy Ryan-Frank, Gurtavalla South, Doon, peacefully at his residence.

Paddy, predeceased by his brother John and his sisters Betty and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheelagh, sisters Peggy and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon Friday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Tony Tarry, formerly of Islanmore Stud, Croom, County Limerick, peacefully at his home in Adare surrounded by his family.

Reposing on Sunday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6-7:30pm. Funeral service Monday at 12 Noon, 30th July in the Church of Ireland, Adare. Interment afterwards at the old cemetery in Adare.