Deaths in Limerick - July 25, 2018

The death has occurred of Michael Lyons, Verdant Crescent, Kings Island and late of St. Mary’s Park.

Deeply regretted by wife Joan, sons Michael, Jason, Alan, Paul and Brian, daughter Siobhan, 12 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Sunday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pat (Patsy) O’Donnell, Coolcappagh, surrounded by family and friends in the kind care of the staff of St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.

Sadly missed by wife Mary, sons Anthony & Chris, brother Willie-John, daughters-in-law Mairead & Sinead, grandsons Killian & Eoin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Kyran’s Church, Coolcappagh on Thursday, 26th July, from 6.30 to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 27th July, at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Ita’s Hospital.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) Ahern, formerly of Killea, Croagh, peacefully in the wonderful care of St.Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West.

She is survived by her grandchildren Mary, Patrick and Ellen, great-granddaughter Martina, sister-in-law Josie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry on Friday July 27th, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St.John the Baptist Church Croagh. Requiem Mass on Saturday July 28th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Croagh Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations instead to the Camelia Unit, St. Ita's Hospital.

The death has occurred of Philomena Humphreys (née Daly), Ballinacourty, Lisnagry, peacefully at the Park Nursing Home Castletroy.

Survived by her loving husband Willie, sons Paul and John, daughters Martina and Niamh, sister Helen (Hurley), son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Carmel and Joanne, grandchildren Áine, Ciarán, Róisin and Darragh, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday, 26th July, from 5.30p.m. to 7.30 p.m.. Arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell on Friday, 27th July, for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St. Joseph's cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of Brendan (Benny) McNamara, Knockea, Ballyneety.

Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Nicky & Majella, brother Conor, sisters Niamh, Deirdre & Roisín, grandfather Peadar McNamara, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Thursday (July 26th) from 4.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Friday (July 27th) at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Eily Sheehy, formerly of Springmount, Ballingarry and The Sisters of Clooney, Melbourne, Australia.

Survived by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Burial took place in Melbourne on July 23rd, 2018. Memorial Mass will be held in St. Joseph's Church, Granagh, on Saturday July 28th, at 7pm.