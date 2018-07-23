Deaths in Limerick - July 23, 2018

The death has occurred of Angela Brophy (née Christie), 7, Connolly Avenue, Janesboro, peacefully at Milford Care Centre in her 92nd year.

Predeceased by her husband Jack and children Patsy, Joe & Ann. Very deeply regretted by her sons Eugene & John, daughters Myra, Deirdre & Helen, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, the extended Christie & Brophy families & friends.

Reposing at her residence 7, Connolly Avenue, Janesboro on Wednesday (July 25th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday (July 26th) to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro to arrive for 11am Mass followed by burial at Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Gregory, Glenanaar, Ardpatrick.

Very Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne (nee Begley), daughter Sharon, son-in-law Chris, grandson Blake, granddaughter Jade, sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends RIP

Reposing at John McCarthy and Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Ardpatrick. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 am. Burial Afterwards in the Hill cemetery, Ardpatrick.

The death has occurred of Audrey Keane, late of Summerville Terrace, South Circular Road, peacefully in the care of the staff at Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Requiem Mass will take place at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Wednesday (July 25th) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred of Mary King (née Ledane), Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty Beg, peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Billy (William) and daughters Mary and Noreen. Very deeply regretted by her sons John, Billy, Christy and Timmy, daughters Carol, Anne and Vivienne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sister Breda (UK), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Lelia's Church, Ballynanty. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Phyllis (Filly) McKenna (née McLaughlin), Old Kildimo, Kildimo, surrounded by family and friends in the kind care of the staff at Milford Hospice.

Sadly missed by her loving children Timmy, John, Jacqueline and Ann, sisters Hannah and Maisie, brother Charlie, sons-in-law Alan and Liam, daughter-in-law Mairead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter Jacqueline’s home, Clorane, Kildimo on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 pm. Arriving at Kildimo Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Snr.) Neylon, De Valera Park, Thomondgate, late of Ballynanty Rovers, peacefully at home.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, children Ray, Pat, Audrey & Avril, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Peter, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (July 24th) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (July 25th) at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only; Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Patricia Dundon (née Connolly), of Killasuragh Lodge, Shannongrove, Pallaskenry, peacefully at home aged 72 years, surrounded by her loving children Aisling, Jason, Jennifer, Lisa and Sinead.

Beloved wife of the late Jim Dundon, deeply loved and missed by her grandchildren, sisters, brothers, daughter and sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, 24th July, from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in St John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan at 11am on Wednesday, 25th July, followed by burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only.