Deaths in Limerick - July 19, 2018

The death has occurred of Mamie Blackwell (née Ryan (Henry)), Main Street, Cappamore, suddenly at her residence.

Mamie, beloved wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Catherine, brother Harry, sister Annie-Mai, sister-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore on Saturday, 21st July, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to St. Michael's Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 22nd July, at 11 a.m., burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Fitzgerald, Woodvale, Foynes, and late of Fleanemore, Ballyhahill.

Husband of the Late Catherine. Deeply regretted by his loving Sons Peter, Todd & Dan, Daughters Kristy & Nora, Brother, Sister, Sons In Law, Daughters in Law, Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass Saturday in St. Senan’s Church, Foynes at 1 O’Clock Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit UHL.

The death has occurred of Margaret Teresa (Teasie) Bass (née Finn), Ashfield, Ballycummin, Raheen and Cappataggle, Aughrim, predeceased by Tom, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after an illness bravely borne.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her children Aidan, Marita, Fidelma, Teresa, Angela, Jascinta and Olivia,daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home in Ashfield, Ballycummin (V94W5KV) on Thursday July 19th., from 4pm and on Friday July 20th., followed by removal to St. Nessan's Church, Raheen on Saturday July 21st., for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.