Deaths in Limerick - July 18, 2018

The death has occurred of Margaret Teresa (Teasie) Bass (née Finn), Ashfield, Ballycummin, Raheen and formerly of Cappataggle, Aughrim,Co. Galway, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family after an illness bravely borne.

Margaret Teresa, predeceased by Tom, sadly missed and fondly remembered by her children Aidan, Marita, Fidelma, Teresa, Angela, Jascinta and Olivia,daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home in Ashfield, Ballycummin (V94W5KV) on Thursday July 19th., from 4pm and on Friday July 20th., followed by removal to St. Nessan's Church, Raheen on Saturday July 21st., for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Susan Daly Gillick, Mayorstone Park, Shelbourne Road and late of Ballynanty Road, passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Daughter of the late Jean Daly. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband John, daughter Clara, son Alex, dad Thomas Daly, sisters Geraldine & Sinead, brothers Tony & Eric, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, all other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (July 20th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Lelia's Church, Ballynanty. Requiem Mass Saturday (July 21st) at 10am followed by burial at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Monica Lyons, Kilmainham, Dublin and Limerick city, late f OPW, Dublin and formerly of St. John’s, Limerick, peacefully at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital.

Beloved daughter of Terry and the late John, dearest sister of Brendan, Declan and the late Regina. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters-in-law Nuala & Gemma, nephews and nieces Sean, Sorcha, Aoibheann, Oscar, Diarmuid, Pierce & Ferdia, aunts Sr. Killian & Angela (Bugler), relatives & friends.

Requiem Mass in John’s Lane Augustinian Church, Thomas Street, Dublin on Friday (July 20th) at 11 am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Lawrence Extension Cemetery, Limerick to arrive for 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Bobby O’Dea, Milltown, Kilteely, peacefully at his home.

Beloved husband of Anne & loving father of Padraig,Yvonne, Aine & Robert, sister Peggy, sons in law Brendan & Andy, daughter in law Mandy, brother in law, grandchildren, nephew's niece ,cousins, kind neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Pallasgreen this Friday evening from 5 o' clock to 7 o' clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Patrick's & St Brigid's Church, Kilteely at 11.30, burial afterwards in Kilteely Cemetery.Family flowers only, donations if desired to Daffodil Day & Milford Care Centre. House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Casey (née Hackett), Greystones, Lackyle, Ardnacrusha, Clare and formerly of Rossa Avenue, off Mulgrave Street, Limerick, peacefully in the tender care of Corbally House Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late James. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Pauline Hamilton, son-in-law Billy, grandchildren Stacey, Gary & Jamie, great-grandchildren Leah, Sean & Cian, brother Tony Hackett, sisters-in-law Stephanie & Maura, nephews, nieces, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (July 19th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday (July 20th) at 11am followed by burial at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Vincent O'Sullivan, Red House Hill, Patrickswell and late of Old Fort, Kilinardrish, Carrigadrohid, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Dearly beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Siobhán, Máire, Seán and Ailís, predeceased by his brothers Cornelius, Denis and John and his sister Teresa. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Gerard and granddaughter Caoilfhionn. Sadly missed by his loving brother Fr. Tim, sister Sr. Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary, Castletroy, Limerick, on Thursday July 19th, from 5 30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Nessan's Church, Raheen, on Friday, July 20th, at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare. Family flowers only, please. Donations instead to Milford Care Centre.