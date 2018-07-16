Deaths in Limerick - July 16, 2018

The death has occurred of Breeda Kinnane (née Ryan), Altimira Terrace, Thomondgate and late of Blackwater, Co. Clare, peacefully in her 101st year at Athlunkard House Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Maureen, grandchildren Tommy Joyce, Carlos Joyce, Kelly Hiller, Anita Hiller, Kevin Joyce, Karen Joyce, Alison Joyce & Claire Joyce, great-grandchildren, all other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (July 18th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy's Strand. Requiem Mass Thursday (July 19th) at 11am followed by burial at Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Billy McKenna, Upper Dunvullen, Caherconlish, peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Norrie, son Liam, sisters, brothers, the extended Mc Kenna & Leahy families & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Wednesday (July 18th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass Thursday (July 19th) at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridie Daly (née Mc Mahon), Greenfields, Rosbrien, peacefully in the tender care of Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by her husband Michael & Son Alan. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Trish, Brenda & Sinead, son Colm, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Paul & Joe, sisters-in-law Marie & Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday (July 16th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Tuesday (July 17th) at 11am followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Ger O'Connor, of Mill Road, Corbally and South Circular Road, late of O’Connor’s, 9 Thomas Street, peacefully in the tender care of Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Liz, his cherished son Christopher, his loving mother Mary and his late dad Brendan, his sister Fiona (Fitzgerald), sister in law Alexandra (O’ Neill), brothers in law Mossy, Ken and Patrick (Lloyd), nephews Ciaran and Sean, niece Karen, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and close circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Home, this Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by private cremation on Wednesday. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House private please.