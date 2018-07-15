Deaths in Limerick - July 15, 2018

The death has occurred of Moya Gubbins (née Connon) of Stormont House, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick. 13th July 2018 peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Brian, dearly loved mother of Moya, Seamus, Brian and J.C. Sadly missed by her son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother, brother in law, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass in Castleconnell Church this Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Carol Wall, of Cnoc na Gcapall, Gouldshill, Mallow, Cork and Bruree, Limerick. She passed away, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital.

Much loved mother of Samantha, Charlene, Mark, Stephen and Gina, Sadly missed by her loving family brothers, sister, grandchildren, great grandchild and extended family.

Reposing in O' Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Mallow, on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Resurrection, Mallow. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy for service at 2pm.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) O'Gorman, 17 Cois na hAbhainn, Dromcollogher, Limerick. Formerly of Milford, Co. Cork, on 15th July 2018 (unexpectedly) at his home.

Son of the late Billy, brother of the late Patsy. Deeply regretted by his mother Mary, brothers William, Johnny, Joe, Mike, and Jim, sisters Peg O'Callaghan (Mallow), Patricia Byrnes (Patrickswell), Mary Hanley (Ballyhea), Joan (Newtown), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Ger O'Connor, of Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick and South Circular Road, Limerick. Late of O’ Connor’s, 9 Thomas Street, Limerick.

Ger passed away (peacefully) on the 14th July 2018 in the tender care of Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his wife Liz, his cherished son Christopher, his loving mother Mary and his late dad Brendan, his sister Fiona (Fitzgerald), sister in law Alexandra (O’ Neill), brothers in law Mossy, Ken and Patrick (Lloyd), nephews Ciaran and Sean, niece Karen, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and close circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Home, this Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by private cremation on Wednesday. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House private please.

The death has occurred of Peggy McCarthy, Abbeylands Nursing Home, Kildorrery, Cork and formerly of Keale, Ballyorgan, Co Limerick. Died peacefully on July 14th 2018 in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Abbeylands Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by the McCarthy Family, Kilclooney, especially Eamonn, Nora, Lisa, Martina, Staff and Friends at Abbeylands Nursing Home.

Reposing on today, Sunday, 15th July, from 7pm to 8pm at Abbeylands Nursing Home, Kildorrery. Funeral Mass on Monday at 2pm in the Chapel, Abbeylands. Burial afterwards in Glenroe Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridie Daly (née McMahon) of Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick. Bridie, passed away (peacefully) in the tender care of Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by her husband Michael & Son Alan. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Trish, Brenda & Sinead, son Colm, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Paul & Joe, sisters-in-law Marie & Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday (July 16th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Tuesday (July 17th) at 11am followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.