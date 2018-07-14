Deaths in Limerick - July 14, 2018

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Haigney (née Maher), of Gouldavoher Estate, Limerick, formerly of Cooga, Doon, Co. Limerick, on 14th July 2018 peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother of David. Sadly missed by her loving brother Pat, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.00 with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Laura Barry, of The Grange, Raheen, Limerick and Hartlepool, U.K.

Laura (Hamilton) died peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved wife of Ben Hamilton, adored daughter of Catherine and David Barry, cherished sister of Alison and Kate and step-mother of Harry. Deeply regretted by her grandparents Gordon and Catherine Spillane, mother-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives & her many friends.

Funeral arriving at John’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass on Monday (July 16th) at 2.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. House strictly private.