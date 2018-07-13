Deaths in Limerick - July 13, 2018

The death has occurred of Marion Considine (née Sciascia), Park View Terrace, St Joseph’s Street, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of Catherine, John and Annmarie. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Eugene and Dermot, daughter-in-law Áine, grandchildren Caitlin, Oisín, Lucy, Michael and Donnacha and Emily, brothers Gary and Joe, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and all the Considine family, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ned Ryan, Clonganhue, Cappawhite, unexpectedly.

Ned, predeceased by his baby sister Joanne; sadly missed by his loving wife Jane, sons Eamonn and Conor, daughters Rachel and Sarah, parents Con and Josie, brothers Mick and Noel, sister Maura, father-in-law Peter, mother-in-law Sally, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Sunday evening from 4 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Gleeson (née Mc Cann), Parteen and formerly of Ardshambally, Adare, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, sons Anthony and Michael, daughters Catriona and Gwen, their partners Dan, Roos and Liam, grandchildren Isobel, Harry and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon’s Funeral Home, Blackwater on Sunday evening (15th July) from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen. Funeral Mass Monday (16th July) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in The Old Graveyard, Adare.