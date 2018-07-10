Deaths in Limerick - July 10, 2018

The death has occurred of Michael Collins, Pike Avenue, Garryowen, late of Killeenagarriff, Lisnagry & Griffin’s Funeral Home, peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Very deeply regretted by his loving children Aidan, Michael, Catherine & Liam, daughters-in-law Mary & Christina, son-in-law Donny, grandchildren Charlotte, Daniel, Mark, Robert, Christopher, Niamh, Stephen, Grady Hannah, Ollie & Sam, great-granddaughter Rachel, brothers Timmy & Donie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (July 13th) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday (July 14th) at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of William Maher, 3 Toher Road, Doon and late of Gurtavalla, peacefully at St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen.

William, husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving son Liam, daughter-in-law Jennie, grandchildren Keegan and Sydney, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon Wednesday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Connor, Kenyon Avenue, Kileely, late of Pallas Foods, unexpectedly.

Beloved son of Michael & Jackie, dearest brother of Joanne, Deborah & Rebecca. Deeply regretted by his parents, sisters, nieces Toviyah & Caoimhe, girlfriend Danielle, grandparents Paddy & Peggy (O'Connor), brothers-in-law Kieran & Tobi, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (July 12th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Friday (July 13th) at 9.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paschal O'Halloran,Clarke Avenue, Janesboro and late of McKerns Printing, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Marie, Helen, Olive and his brother Sean, sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am followed by cremation service at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium. House Private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.