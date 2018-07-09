Deaths in Limerick - July 9, 2018

The death has occurred of Leo Boey, Kileely Road, Limerick City, late of the reat Wall Chinese Restaurant, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Maylee, Chyree, Anna and son Kian, their mother Annemarie, nephew Richard, the walsh family, other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (July 11th) from 5pm to 7pm. Followed by private cremation.

The death has occurred of Ann Dolores Duggan (née Conway), Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, peacefully surrounded by her family, at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughters Caroline and Mary, godson and nephew Stewart, Mary’s partner Mick, sisters Miriam and Joan, brothers Anthony and Dan, nieces, nephews, cousins and her large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Wednesday, 11th of July, from 5.30pm followed by removal at to St. Joseph’s Church, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick. Requiem Mass Thursday, 12th of July, at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Christine Hanley, Cliona Park, Moyross, suddenly.

Very deeply regretted by her partner Jonathan Tubridy, sons Jake & Jamie, daughter Carly, parents Mary & Christopher, brothers Christopher, Stephen & John Paul, sister Caroline, all other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (July 10th ) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Requiem Mass Wednesday (July 11th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Kiely (née O'Dwyer), Carrigeen, Croom, peacefully at St. John's Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Christy and mother of the late Martin. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Peter, Tony, Kevin and Oliver and daughters Maura, Bernadette and Josephine, brothers Joe and Eddie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her friends.

Reposing Wednesday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Croom. Funeral Thursday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to Relig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Connor, Kenyon Avenue, Kileely and late of Pallas Foods, unexpectedly.

Beloved son of Michael & Jackie, dearest brother of Joanne, Deborah & Rebecca. Deeply regretted by his parents, sisters, nieces Toviyah & Caoimhe, girlfriend Danielle, grandparents Paddy & Peggy (O'Connor), brothers-in-law Kieran & Tobi, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Dwyer, of O'Dwyers' Oil, Ballyfookeen, Pallasgreen, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughers Catriona, Michelle, Martina & son Michael, brothers Connie, Denis & Pat, sister Tina, grandchildren Roisin, Michael, Shane, Sean & Daniel, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews,nieces,relatives & friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Ryans' Funeral Home, Pallasgreen @ 5 o clock with removal to Nicker Church @ 8 o clock. Requiem Mass Wednesday @ 11.30 with burial afterwards in Old Pallas cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Lorna Sarsfield, ate of Keane Street, Killalee, unexpectedly.

Very deeply regretted by her children Leah & Jay, parents Larry & Majella, siblings Mark, Ciara, Dominic & Abbie, sister-in-law Sara, Jessie, aunts, uncles, cousins & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (July 11th) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday (July 12th) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Donations, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire, Farnanes, Cork.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Agnes) Conway (née Ayers), Ballinveala, Crecora, peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Joe and Tom, daughters Catherine Cowhey and Mary Baker, daughters-in-law Helen and Claire, sons-in-law Niall and Ronnie, grandchildren Gareth, Rachael, Paul, Sarah, John and Tommy, great-grandchild Toby, nieces, nephews, relatives, her very kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing Tuesday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home in Croom from 6pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marian Deegan, Inis Sioda, Shannon and late of Denmark Street, Limerick and Shannon Development, peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Adored sister of Doreen (Hughes) and much loved aunt to Patrick, Mairéad, Brendan & Diarmuid. Deeply regretted by her family, cousins & a very large circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Monday (July 9th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Ss. John & Paul Church, Shannon (8pm arrival). Requiem Mass on Tuesday (July 10th) at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. sFamily flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.