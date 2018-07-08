Deaths in Limerick - July 8, 2018

The death has occurred of Bridget (Agnes) Conway, (née Ayers). Of Ballinveala, Crecora, Limerick

On July 8, 2018, peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Joe and Tom, daughters Catherine Cowhey and Mary Baker, daughters-in-law Helen and Claire, sons-in-law Niall and Ronnie, grandchildren Gareth, Rachael, Paul, Sarah, John and Tommy, great-grandchild Toby, nieces, nephews, relatives, her very kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing Tuesday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home in Croom from 6pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard Houlihan, of Ash Hill, Kilmallock, Limerick

Husband of the late Joan (nee Quaid) (Ballingarry). Peacefully, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his sons John, Mike and Gerard, daughters Geraldine and Catheriona, son-in-law John Howley, daughters-in-law Marie (nee Kelly), Louise (nee O' Donnell) and Majella (nee Laffan), sisters Mary, Phill (Shortt), Margaret (O' Connor), Breda (Crehan), Kathleen (Hanrahan), grandchildren, great- grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives, and special friend Lena.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Daffys Funeral Home Kilmallock on Monday (9th July) evening between 5:30pm-8:00pm. Arriving at S.S Peter & Paul's Church Kilmallock on Tuesday at 11:30am. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10th July at 12 noon. Burial Afterwards at Ardkilmartin Cemetery. McCarthy's Undertakers Kilmallock (087) 9718657