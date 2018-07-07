Deaths in Limerick - July 7, 2018

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) McCarthy (née Heffernan), of Boherroe, Pallasgreen, Limerick

On July 6, 2018. Peacefully at her home. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and daughter Hannah. Sadly missed by her sons Jack, Denny and Mike, daughters Kit and Breda,daughters in law, sons in law ,grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews nieces cousins relatives & friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Ryan's funeral home Pallasgreen this Sunday evening at 6pm with removal to Nicker Church at 8pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Templebraden Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christy Dickinson, of Markievicz Drive, Kincora Park, Limerick City, Limerick

Past president of Young Munster RFC and Road Freight CIE. Deeply regretted by wife Claire, son Christopher and daughters Kareen, Sinead, Deborah. grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother Tony, daughter-in-law Patricia, sons-in-law Richard Dineen and Fergal O'Hanlon, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Crosses funeral home Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday, July 8, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.00pm to St. Saviour's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday, July 9 at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James Enright, of Clooncommons, Castleconnell, Limerick

On July 6, 2018. Peacefully at Rosary Hill Nursing Home, Castleconnell. Deeply regretted by his loving cousins Mary Crowley, Kevin Flanagan, Mary Moriarty and John O'Flanagan, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass on Sunday, July 8, at 11.30 am., burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of Mary Clare O'Brien (née Hall)

Lower Salthill and Pavilion Stores, Salthill, Galway / Limerick City, Limerick

Formerly Limerick city (suddenly but peacefully) at University Hospital, Galway; dearly beloved wife of the late Noel, sister of the late Stephen and much loved grandmother of the late Ashton O’Brien. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Tom, Maria, Stephanie, John and Brian, brothers Jack, Paddy and Liam, sisters Anna and Frances, daughters-in-law Angela and Lorraine, sons-in-law Liam and Clem, adored grandchildren Niamh, Orla, Conor, Evan, Dylan and Kyle, relatives and friends in particular her great friend Séamus. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue on this Sunday, 8th July from 5p.m. with Removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Funeral after 11 a.m. Requiem Mass on Monday, 9th July to Rahoon Cemetery.

May the joy and laughter, she brought to our lives remain with us, Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of James D (Jimmy) Ryan, of Brisbane Australia and late of Main Street, Caherconlish, Limerick

Predeceased by his father Dick, mother Kathleen and brother Conor. Sadly, Jimmy passed away on the 5th July 2018, in St. Vincent’s Hospital Brisbane, after a long illness bravely borne.

He will be greatly missed by his adoring daughter Sarah, his loving grandson William James, Sarah's partner John and his son Declan, Sarah's mum Maureen, sister Caitlin, son James in England, auntie Chrissy, sisters Carmel, Irene and Angela, brother Richard, brother-in-law Tom, sisters-in law Annette and Pat, aunt Mon, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends in Brisbane and Ireland.

Funeral Mass and cremation in Albany Church, Brisbane, on Friday, July 13, 2018, at 10.30am. A celebration of his life and month's mind Mass will be held in Caherconlish Church, Co. Limerick on Sunday, 12th August, at 11am.