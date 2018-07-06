Deaths in Limerick - July 6, 2017

The death has occurred of Christy Dickinson, Markievicz Drive, Kincora Park, past president of Young Munster RFC and Road Freight CIE.

Deeply regeretted by wife Claire, son Christopher and daughters Kareen, Sinead, Deborah. grandchrildren, great grand daughter, brother Tony, daughter-in-law Patricia sons-in-law Richard Dineen, Fergal O'Hanlon, all other relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing Sunday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.00pm to St Saviours Church. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James Enright, Clooncommons, Castleconnell, peacefully at Rosary Hill Nursing Home, Castleconnell.

Deeply regretted by his loving cousins Mary Crowley, Kevin Flanagan, Mary Moriarty and John O'Flanagan, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Saturday, 7th July, from 6.30 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 8th July, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of James (Gerry) Carey, 8 Kilcolman Drive, Newcastle West, ex-An Garda Siochana, peacefully at St. Ita’s Hospital.

Husband of the late Breda. Deeply regretted by his son Gearóid, daughter Maura, daughter-in-law Rebecca, son-in-law Robin, grandchildren Michael and Rósin, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Saturday (7th July) from 6pm until 8pm arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass Sunday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (PJ) Deady, Rockhill, Bruree, formerly of Golden Vale, peacefully at his residence.

Beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Stephen, Brendan, Ronan and Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers Michael, Sean and Danny, daughters-in-law Sophie and Stephanie, grandchildren Isabella, Kayla and Jack, aunts Tess and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, P56 YY 15 on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Reception in to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Bruree on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Bruree New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Sr. Margaret Forde, Little Company of Mary, Milford Convent, Castletroy, formerly of Coome, Glenville, Co. Cork, peacefully.

Pre-deceased by her sisters Babe & Nora May, brothers Ger, Timmy & Sonny and her parents John & Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her brother Fr. Davie (Nottingham), sister-in-law Joan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces & great-grandnephews, relatives, friends & her Little Company of Mary Sisters.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Saturday (July 7th) from 2pm. Removal to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford at 4pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday (July 8th) at 1:15pm. Burial afterwards in Milford Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Kirby (née Dalton), Parkanna, Athea, peacefully at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Tralee.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband James, son Patrick, daughters Bernie and Maria, sister Peg Hurley, daughter-in-law Rachel, grandson Conor, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow, Friday evening, from 6pm to 8pm with Removal at 8pm to Athea Parish Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon and burial afterwards at Temple Athea Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eilis McCormack (née Ryan), peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Deeply mourned by her loving husband Jim, daughters Anne, Bridie & Eileen, son Roger, grandchildren Ciara, Colin, Diarmuid & Aoife, sons-in-law Kevin & Pat, daughter-in-law Carmel, brother-in-law Jack (Mc Cormack), sister-in-law Mary (O’Dea), all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Saturday (July 7th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown. Requiem Mass Sunday (July 8th) at 12pm with funeral afterwards to the Hill Cemetery, Knockainey.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) McMahon (née Danaher), Lisanisky, Knockaderry, peacefully at St Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.

Wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Jimmy, John, Michael, daughter Maree, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Friday July 6th from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Knockaderry Church. Requiem Mass Saturday 7th July at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Castlemahon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Colette Moyler (née O'Dwyer), Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, passed away (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her family, husband Ger, daughters Fiona, Aisling & Orla, mother Birdie (O'Dwyer), grandchildren Erin, Fionn, Seamus & Aoibhinn, brother Kieran, sister-in-law Terry, sons-in-law Michael & Ian, nephews David & John, all other relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Saturday (July 7th) from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by Humanist Service. Removal on Sunday (July 8th) to Shannon Crematorium to arrive for 12 noon Service.