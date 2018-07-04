Deaths in Limerick - July 4, 2018

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) O'Sullivan (née English), 34 Liam Lynch Park, Mitchelstown, Cork and Ballylanders, Limerick, unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital.

Predeceased by her mother Philomena and sister Ellen. Sadly missed by her loving father Jim English, brothers John and Edward, sisters Nora (O'Donnell) and Mary (Maisie), sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Michael, uncle, aunts, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35 A3F4 this Thursday evening from 6.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm to Mitchelstown Pasish Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jackie Bourke, Galbally, Tipperary, formerly of Tipperary Co-op.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Shelia, daughter Margaret (Cappawhite) and Mary (O'Gorman, Clonoulty), sons Jack & Paddy, sisters Peggy McGovern (England) and Julia Pigott (Dublin), sons-in-law John Paul & Tommie, daughters-in-law Annette & Caroline, adored grandchildren Danni, Amy, Ciara, Séan, Emily, Paudie, Cathal & Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence Knockanbrack, E34 E364, this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Lisvernane, Friday morning at 11.45am for 12noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Anthony Duggan, Mount Arbour, Dooradoyle and late of Garryowen Football Club, peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, children Mark, Elizabeth, Michelle, Ian and Claire sons-in-law Patrick & Brian, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Thursday (July 5th) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Friday (July 6th) at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.