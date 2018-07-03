Deaths in Limerick - July 3, 2018

The death has occurred of Anthony Duggan, Mount Arbour, Dooradoyle and late of Garryowen Football Club, peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, children Mark, Elizabeth, Michelle, Ian and Claire sons-in-law Patrick & Brian, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Thursday (July 5th) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Friday (July 6th) at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of William Gilmour, Friarstown, Ballyclough, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Adelaide. Dearly loved father of Garrett and Clare. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Noelle, grandchildren, brother, sisters, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service at St Mary’s Cathedral, Bridge Street on Thursday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the Cathedral grounds. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or Multiple Sclerosis (Limerick Branch).

The death has occurred of Miney McNamara, Mount Charlotte, Rhebogue and formerly of Windmill Garage, peacefully at Tearmann Ward, St. Camillus’ Hospital.

Beloved husband of Mary & dearest father of Fr. David C.Ss.R, Ruth, Ken and Mary & adored grandad to Jared. Deeply regretted by his sisters Rita & Marie, brothers Dominic & Gerard, son-in-law Niall, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (July 5th) from 5pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Clare Street at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (July 6th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. House Strictly Private.

The death has occurred of Rev Bro Padraig McDonald, Salesian Community, Don Bosco Road, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick and Moate, Ballinakill, Co. Laois, suddenly at his residence.

Son of the late Paddy; deeply mourned by his mother Margaret, brothers Brendan and Micheál, sister Marguerite, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, the Salesian family and the community at large.

Reposing at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy, Limerick Wednesday, July 4 from 2 o'c. to 3.45 o'c., followed by Mass at 4 o'c. Removal directly afterwards to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill, Co. Laois arriving at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the Salesian Community Cemetery, Ballinakill, Co. Laois.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Sampson, Spittle, Ballylanders, former Limerick County Councillor.

Predeceased by his brother Paddy and his nephew Kevin. Sadly missed by his brothers Tom and John, sisters-in-law, nephews John, Declan, Vincent, Simon and Jackie, nieces Sinead, Marguerita and Patricia, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35A3F4 this Wednesday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11:30am, burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary (Dolly) Woods (née Mullins), Raheen, Limerick, in her one hundredth year.

Widow to Henry (Harry) late of 34 Gerald Griffin Street (Lower), eldest daughter of the late Bridget and Patrick Mullins, Pery Square, grandmother to Naomi Cleary Graham and Kilian Cleary, great-grandmother to Victoria, Kerri, Hugh & Scott and sister to Cyril. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy & Michael, sisters Thecla, Fidelma, Gertrude and Dorothy (Sr. Elzear O.S.C.) Survived by her nephew Cyril, grandnieces, son-in-law,. grandson-in-law, cousins and friends.

Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave. on Thursday, July 5th, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, July 6th, at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Siobhán 'Curly' Hegarty, St. Honeret, Ahane Road, Lisnagry, formerly of Pennywell Road and Hegarty Metals, suddenly in Kilkee.

Beloved wife of Ian (Murphy) & dearest mother of Carmen and Ben. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Dee, Mary, Breda, brothers John & Richard, aunts, uncles, nephews nieces, cousins, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home in Lisnagry (V94 C8C4) on Weds. from 5 pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford on Thursday for 2 pm Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Flowers are welcome or donations if desired to IRFU Charitable Trust. Further information from Griffin’s Funerals, 061415000.

The death has occurred of Dolores King (née Griffin), Inglewood, Thomondgate, Limerick city, suddenly.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Iris, Mary, Carmel & Nuala, sons Thomas, Tony & Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (July 4th) from 4.15pm followed by removal at 5.15pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday (July 5th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Connor, Stenson Park, Farranshone, Limerick, late of C.I.E. & N.B.R.U, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the loving care of Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Betty, and much loved father of Deirdre, Jackie, Elaine, Mary, Kevin and Gerard. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary, aunt Carmel, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (July 4th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Funeral on Thursday (July 5th) after 11am Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations if desired to Milford Hospice.