Deaths in Limerick - June 29, 2018

The death has occurred of Margaret Ann Reidy, Felixstowe, England and formerly of Shanbally, Abbeyfeale, unexpectedly.

Margaret Ann, daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Reidy, deeply regretted by her brothers Michael, John, Paddy , Noel, Paul and Kevin, sister Marie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and all her other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday July 1st. at 12.00 p.m. in the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale followed by interment of ashes in St. Mary’s Cemetery Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Paul Carroll, Sheelin Road, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin, late of Equity Bank O’Connell Street, Limerick and E.S.R.I, peacefully in the tender care of Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Lilian, brothers Bob, Peter (S.J.) John & Richard, sister Ida, mother-in-law Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews & wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his brother Philip.

Reposing Friday (June 29th) at Milford Care Centre Mortuary from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass Saturday (June 30th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre or the Motor Neuron Disease Association.

The death has occurred of Sr. Dolores Mulholland, Maryville Residence FCJ, Laurel Hill, South Circular Road and late of Keataville, Janesboro, peacefully at Maryville Residence FCJ, Laurel Hill.

Predeceased by her sister Brigid McGrath. Sadly missed by her FCJ Sisters, her sisters Margaret Hegarty and Jean Mulholland, her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends and carers.

Reposing at Maryville Residence on Sunday (1st July) from 4.00 pm, with prayers at 6.00 pm. Requiem Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick at 11.30 am on Monday (2nd July) followed by burial at FCJ Cemetery, Laurel Hill, Limerick.