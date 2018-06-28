Deaths in Limerick - June 28, 2018

The death has occurred of Paul Carroll, Sheelin Road, Caherdavin Park and late of Equity Bank O’Connell Street, Limerick and E.S.R.I, passed away peacefully in the tender care of Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Lilian, brothers Bob, Peter (S.J.) John & Richard, sister Ida, mother-in-law Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews & wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his brother Philip.

Reposing Friday (June 29th) at Milford Care Centre Mortuary from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass Saturday (June 30th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre or the Motor Neuron Disease Association.

The death has occurred of Oliver F. Keating, 34 Caragh Avenue, Caherdavin, Limerick, late of Cross and Keating Security Services, peacefully in the care of Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his wife Madeline and sister Irene. Sadly missed by his children Anne, Michelle, Colin and Vivienne, his brothers Vincent, Colm and Gabriel, sister Lourdes, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his family home on Friday evening June 29th from 6pm to 9pm. Removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Sr. Dolores Mulholland, Maryville Residence FCJ, Laurel Hill, South Circular Road and late of Keataville, Janesboro, peacefully at Maryville Residence FCJ, Laurel Hill.

Predeceased by her sister Brigid McGrath. Sadly missed by her FCJ Sisters, her sisters Margaret Hegarty and Jean Mulholland, her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends and carers.

Reposing at Maryville Residence on Sunday (1st July) from 4.00 pm, with prayers at 6.00 pm. Requiem Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick at 11.30 am on Monday (2nd July) followed by burial at FCJ Cemetery, Laurel Hill, Limerick.