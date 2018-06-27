Deaths in Limerick - June 27, 2018

The death has occurred of Rose Pratt (née Ryan), Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, peacefully surrounded by her family at the University Hospital Limerick following a short illness.

Beloved wife of Pat. Dearly loved mother of Hilary, Tommy, Joanna, Paddy and Rosie. Sister of the late Anne (Hall). Sadly missed by her Sons in Law Niall O’ Grady and Francis Bennett, daughters in law Caitriona (Joyce) and Laura Pratt, her beloved grandchildren, brothers Christy and Ger, sisters Josephine and Sally, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Josephs Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Thomas O’Brien, Knockbrack, Lisnagry, former accomplished County Hurler, at Rosary Hill Nursing Home, Castleconnell.

Deeply regretted by his wife Pauline, daughter Caroline, son Thomas, grandchildren Lisa, Joseph, Rachel and Evan, brother Ken, sister Lil, daughter-in-law Danielle, son-in-law Jim, sister in law Breda, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Thursday, 28th June, from 6.30 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to St. Patrick's Church, Ahane. Requiem Mass on Friday, 29th June, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Gerard Butterfield, Flood Street, Killalee and late of St. Lawrence’s Park, Garryowen, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his father John & brother Tom. Deeply regretted by his mother Josephine, sister Catherine, daughters Kim & Sarah, sons David, Jack & Adam, brother-in-law Alan, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, friends, neighbours and his beloved dogs Trigger & Luna.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (June 28th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday (June 29th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Pieta House.