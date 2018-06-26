Deaths in Limerick - June 26, 2018

The death has occurred of Gerard Butterfield, Flood Street, Killalee and late of St. Lawrence’s Park, Garryowen, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his father John & brother Tom. Deeply regretted by his mother Josephine, sister Catherine, daughters Kim & Sarah, sons David, Jack & Adam, brother-in-law Alan, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, friends, neighbours and his beloved dogs Trigger & Luna.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (June 28th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday (June 29th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Pieta House.

The death has occurred of Eva Mullane (née Stack), formerly of College Road, Cork and Strand, Co. Limerick, peacefully, in the presence of her family, at Bon Secours Care Village, Cork.

Wife of the late Jack. Mother of the late Philip. Survived by daughters Noelle (Sheehy) and Evelyn, grandchildren Lynn Sheehy and Alva Sheehy and her great-grandsons Ronan, Tiernan and Liam, son-in-law Michael Sheehy.

Reception into the Church of the Visitation, Monagea, Co. Limerick on Wednesday, 27th June, at 7pm. Requiem Mass is on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robert O'Dea, Milltown, Kilteely, suddenly.

Deeply regretted by his loving son Shane, daughter Eimear, partner Angela, grandchildren Rebecca, Tadhg and Patrick, brothers Eddie, Pat, Liam & Tommy, sisters Ann O'Connor (Boher), Mairead Murphy (Kilteely), Geraldine Erasmus (Caherline), uncle, aunts, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Orla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence this Wednesdy evening from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11:30 o'clock in St. Patrick"s and St. Brigid's Church, Kilteely with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Nora Irwin (née Sullivan), eenagh Village and formerly of Accrour, Dromcollogher, peacefully in her 95th year at her home.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, brother Donal and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her daughter Nora, sons Ned and Donal, daughters-in-law Rosarie and Margaret, grandchildren Patrick, Keith, John, Emily, Anna and Violet, cousin Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Ita's Church, Feenagh for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Feenagh Cemetery.