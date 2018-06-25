Deaths in Limerick - June 25, 2018

The death has occurred of Dan Quilligan, The Small Square, Rathkeale, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary. sons, daughters, mother Nora and grandchildren. Sons in law, Daughters in law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Wednesday afternoon from 2.00pm to 5.00pm followed by removal to St. Marys Church, Rathkeale. Requiem mass on Thursday at 1.30pm followed by burial at the New Cemetery Rathkeale.

The death has occurred of Sean Moloney, formerly of East Singland Road, Garryowen, peacefully at Brother Russell House.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Nell, Maureen and Majella, brothers-in-law Michael, Pat and Pascal, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (June 26th) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (June 27th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jim O'Brien, Island Villa, Island Road, retired plasterer with the Mid-Western Health Board, peacefully at Thomond Ward, St. Camillus’ Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Veronica. Very Deeply regretted by his children Liam, Antonia (Smyth) and Brian, sister Evelyn (Quane), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law Eugene, daughters-in-law Carol and Teresa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (June 28th) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church. Funeral on Friday (June 29th) after 11 am Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only ~ donations, if desired, to Thomond Ward, St. Camillus’ Hospital.

The death has occurred of Jack O'Rourke, The Square, Abbeyfeale, at Milford Care Centre, peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving wife Angela, children Jamie, Tiernan, Garett, Ronan, Peter and Jackie.

Sadly missed by his brothers Jim and Conor, sisters Marie and Ann, his 8 grandchildren, family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 4.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m. followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy at 3.30 p.m.

The death has occurred of David Dundon, O`Malley Park, Southill and Clonmel, Tipperary, peacefully in the presence of his family at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel.

Very deeply regretted by his mother Majella (O'Donoghue), sister Natasha, brother Shane, his four children, extended family and friends.

Removal on Wednesday (June 27th) to the Holy Family Parish Church, Southill to arrive for 11am Mass followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Richard Martin, Bank Place, Doon, peacefully at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Louisa (nee Moore), brothers Timmy, Liam and Michael, sisters Helen, Angela and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon, Monday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only.