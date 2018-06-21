Deaths in Limerick - June 21, 2018

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Shaughnessy (née Murphy), Castle Erkin, Pallasgreen, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Martin, daughter Marie, sons Christopher & Martin Junior, grandchildren Noah & Alex, sisters Joan (Ryan) & Mary (Mc Mahon), brothers Dan, Laurence & John, daughter-in-law Hazel (O'shaughnessy), Christopher's fiancee Niamh (Hickey), all other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Saturday (June 23rd) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass Sunday (June 24th) at 11am followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Jack Walsh, Cloonreask, Askeaton, tragically while holidaying in Spain with his friends.

Deeply regretted by his loving mother Sandra, father Tony, sisters Tara and Orla, grandmother Dilly, uncles Dan, Mark, Garry and Franny, aunts Mary, Finola and Bríd, grandaunts, granduncles, cousins and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigans Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton this Saturday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Askeaton on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery. House strictly private.

The death has occurred of Gerard O'Meara, Ballyvollane, Bruff, passed away in the loving care of Iverna House, Croom.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Maura, Bridget and Nora, Brother James, brother-in-law David, nieces, nephews, the community of Iverna House and a large circle of friends.

Gerard will be reposing this Thursday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, from 5 o'clock with removal at 6 o'clock to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock, followed afterwards by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of David (Dave) Gallivan, Toronto, Canada and formerly of Limerick, Ireland, died suddenly in Canada.

His funeral service and cremation took place on June 9th in Toronto, Canada. He will forever be loved and missed by his family and friends in Ireland and in Canada. The world will never be the same without you Dave.

The death has occurred of John Herbert, Ballinaboula, Dingle, Kerry / Effin, Limerick, at his home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernie, sons Seán and Kevin, his sister Mary, brother Michael, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle Sunday evening from 3.30 p.m. followed by removal at 5.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Dingle. Funeral Monday after 11 a.m. Mass to St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.