Deaths in Limerick - June 20, 2018

The death has occurred of Irene Haugh (née Guerin), Harwood, 27Ashbourne Ave, South Circular Road, late Mary Immaculate training college, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of Jack. Deeply loved mother of Majella, John and Robert. Sadly missed by her daughters in law Martina and Cressida, grandchildren Joseph, Kyle. Moses and Gabriel, brothers Gerry and Larry, sister Eleanor, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Thursday from 6.00pm to 7.30 pm followed by removal to St. Josephs Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial at Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Keane, Boheereen, Old Cork Road, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Tony, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (June 21st) from 6pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Friday (June 22nd) at 11am wtih funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Doreen Kenny (née Curtin), Gurtskeagh, Castlemahon, peacefully at St. Ita’s Hospital.

Wife of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her son John, daughters Breda and Stephanie, daughter-in-law Eunice, sons-in-law Liam and Colm, sisters Kathleen, Margaret and Joan, cousin Tony, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Wednesday, 20 June, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Castlemahon Church on Thursday morning, 21st June, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Ita’s Hospital and Dromcollogher Respite Care Centre.