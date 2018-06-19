Deaths in Limerick - June 19, 2018

The death has occurred of Doreen Kenny (née Curtin), Gurtskeagh, Castlemahon, peacefully at St. Ita’s Hospital.

Wife of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her son John, daughters Breda and Stephanie, daughter-in-law Eunice, sons-in-law Liam and Colm, sisters Kathleen, Margaret and Joan, cousin Tony, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Wednesday, 20 June, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Castlemahon Church on Thursday morning, 21st June, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Ita’s Hospital and Dromcollogher Respite Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Fr. Bill (William) O.S.A. Prendiville, late of the Augustinian Priory, Limerick and formerly of Kilcusnan, Cordal, Castleisland, peacefully in Tallaght Hospital.

Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, his many friends and all his Augustinian Confreres.

Reposing in St. Augustine’s, Taylor’s Lane, Wednesday afternoon with Prayer Service at 4 o'c. Removal to The Augustinian Church, O’Connell Street, Limerick arriving at 7 o'c. (approx) for prayer service. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11 o'c. with burial immediately afterwards in the Augustinian Plot, Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Philip Chearnley, Abbey Court, Fr. Russell Road, Raheen, formerly of Cappoquin, Co. Waterford, Kilworth, Co. Cork and Old Head, Kinsale, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Darling husband of Sheila. Very sadly missed by his loving sons Tony and Mark, daughters-in-law Teresa and Jarunee, his beloved grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Wednesday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Humanist Service at Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare on Thursday at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary B. Cronin (née Fitzgerald), Ballymacamore, Croom, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ennistymon, Co. Clare, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Caherass Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her children, Denis, Maura Mahon, Jim, Anne Flanagan, John, Billy, Mike, Brian and Margaret, her grandchildren, her great grandchildren, her daughters and sons in law, her brothers John and Frank, her cousins and her sisters in law.

Reposing Wednesday at her home from 5.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to Kilfinny Church, Adare, arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday followed by burial in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Croom.