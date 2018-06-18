Deaths in Limerick - June 18, 2018

The death has occurred of Philip Chearnley, Abbey Court, Fr. Russell Road, Raheen, ormerly of Cappoquin, Co. Waterford, Kilworth, Co. Cork and Old Head, Kinsale, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Darling husband of Sheila. Very sadly missed by his loving sons Tony and Mark, daughters-in-law Teresa and Jarunee, his beloved grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Wednesday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Humanist Service at Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare on Thursday at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Hyland (née Ronan), Galtee View, Galbally, Co. Limerick and formerly of Killeen, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Bob. Deeply regretted by her sons Bobby and his partner Dee, Paul and his partner Caroline, daughterrs Ann Leddin (Hospital), Carol Meade (Galbally), Daisy Sheedy (Galbally), Michele Naughton (Dublin), sisters Mary Walsh (Shann0n), Anne Hickey (Hospital), brothers Jimmy, John, and Pat, sons-in-law Jack, William, Darren, and Declan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces nephews, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening 19th June at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E 34 AE22 from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church on Wednesday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josie O'Callaghan (née Whelan), Inchacombe, Angelsboro, peacefully surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her husband Ned . Sadly missed by her loving family, sons John J., Dan, and Patrick. daughters Kay Hennessy and Joan Quinn, daughters-in-law Philomena and Bronagh, sons-in-law John and Jerh, brother-in-law James, grandchildren, great-grand-children, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick on Tuesday evening from 6.00pm to 8.oopm. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Angelsborough on Wednesday morning at 11.15 am for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of David (Dave) McKinley, Faha, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick and Leaffoney, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo, late Garda Siochana, Patrickswell, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Mary, sons Paul, Douglas, Eric and Ivan, daughters Grace and Ruth, daughters-in-law Carole, Catherina, Orla and Astrid, son-in-law Eric, adoring grandchildren, brother Cyril, sister-in-law Clare, brother-in-law Paurie, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours, formerly colleagues and his many friends.

Reposing Tuesday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 to the Church of Ireland, Kilpeacon. Funeral Service Wednesday at 11am and burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Maureen Woulfe (née Gallagher), Cratloe West, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Ballinacarriga, Co. Westmeath, peacefully at her residence.

Maureen; deeply regretted by her loving husband Dick, sons Seán, Frank and Risteárd, brother Barney, grandchildren Muireann, Daniel, Grace and Joseph, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of theAssumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.