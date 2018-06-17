Deaths in Limerick - June 17, 2018

The death has occurred of Maureen Woulfe (née Gallagher), of Dia Linn, Cratloe West, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ballinacarriga, Co. Westmeath, on June 16th 2018, at her residence, (peacefully).

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dick, sons Seán, Frank and Risteárd, brother Barney, grandchildren Muireann, Daniel, Grace and Joseph, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Donnell (née Morey), Main Street, Croom, Limerick, on June 17th 2018, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Beach Lodge Care Facility, Bruree.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Jimmy, sons Michael, Seamus, Pat and Richard, daughters Tracy, Helena and Valerie, brothers Michael, Roy and John, sisters Aggie, Sheila, Mag, Catherine, Breeda, Nuala and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing on Monday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 o’clock to St. Mary's Church, Croom. Funeral on Tuesday after, 12 noon requiem Mass, to Relig Mhuire, Croom. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society Adare Branch.

The death has occurred of Francis (Francie) O'Connor, Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, Limerick, on June 16th. 2018, at Milford Care Centre.

Loving husband of Margaret and dear father of John, Maurice, Patricia and the late Bernadette; sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Karin and Sara, Patricia’s partner Juan,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Inbar, Daniel, Guy, Grace and Elsie, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to the Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.