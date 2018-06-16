Deaths in Limerick - June 16, 2018

The death has occurred of John Ryan, of Boherdota, Oola, Co. Limerick and late of Clonganhue, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, on June 14th 2018.

Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. Deeply regretted by his wife Maura, son Frank, daughters Grace and Sinéad, twin brother James, brothers Philip and Paul, sisters Joanie, Anne, Diana, Kitty, Margaret and Caroline, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Tipperary on Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Kilpatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to LauraLynn Foundation.

The death has occurred of Michael O’Neill, late of Kilbreedy, Kildimo, Co .Limerick. Passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of the Orchid Unit, St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, daughter Lillita, grandchildren Molly, Jack and Evan, Lillita’s partner Noel, sister Ailish Purcell, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry, from 6pm to 8pm with removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Orchid Unit, St. Ita’s Hospital or Alzheimer's Society Ireland.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) McKenna, Ballygoughlin, Glin, Co. Limerick and formerly of North Wembley, Middlesex, on 15 June 2018, peacefully with his family and in the loving care of the staff of Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Michael will be sadly missed by his family, his wife Marie (née Cronin, Gneeveguilla, Co. Kerry), his two wonderful children Darragh and Danielle, sisters Mary, Helen and Maggie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin Sunday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem Mass Monday 18 June 2018 at 11.00am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Con Herbert, of 4 Rooska Court, Carrigkerry, Limerick. Removal took place at Carrigkerry Church on Saturday morning, Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in Kilcolman Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Payne, 3 Clonconnane Road, Ballynanty, Limerick. Anthony died unexpectedly on June 15th, 2018. Late of Limerick United. Beloved husband of Marie and dearest father of Adeline, Gerard, Tony, Eugene, Eleanor, Robert, Adrian, Kenneth, Deborah, Sandra, John and Avril. Deeply regretted by his brother Peter, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (June 17th) from 5pm Removal at 7pm. to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Monday (June 18th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. House private please.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Long, Ballinard, Herbertstown, Limerick. Husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, in-laws, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 6.30pm to 8pm, followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Ballinard Cemetery, Herbertstown.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Fitzgerald, of Lee Estate, Island Road, Limerick City. Late of Matterson’s and Clover Meats.

Tommy died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on June 15th, 2018. Dearly beloved husband of Teresa and dearest father of Jason and Eamonn. Deeply regretted by his daughters in law Debbie and Lisa, granddaughters Laura and Holly, brother Hughie, sister Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (June 18th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (June 19th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only - donations if desired to Ward 3D, University Hospital Limerick.