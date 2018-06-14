Deaths in Limerick - June 14, 2018

The death has occurred of Joe Finn, Ballygrennan, Bruff, passed away peacefully at his residence.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Gerard, Brian, Martin, Paul and Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister Delia, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Joe will be reposing this Friday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 5:30pm until 8pm. Arriving on Saturday morning to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Harry Hayes, Sycamore Court, Janesboro and late of O'Malley Park, Southill.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Ann, daughter Jackie, son Peter, brothers Mick and Hubert, sister Theresa, grandchildren Runtawan, Pawitra, Ryan and TJ, son-in-law Richard Tuohy, daughter-in-law Majella Mason, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Friday at Cross Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Grady (née Noonan), late of Ballinarouga and Ballyelan, Ballingarry, peacefully on June 13th., 2018 in the loving care of St.Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran, surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy and brother Pa Noonan. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law Mary Jo Noonan, Annie Keating, Essie Chawke and Kitty O'Shaughnessy, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on this Thursday evening from 6.30pm until 8pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2 o clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.