Retired union official Finbarr Dorgan to be laid to rest in Limerick on Friday

THE general secretary of the Connect trade union is leading the tributes to retired Limerick union official Finbarr Dorgan who died earlier this week.

Mr Dorgan, who lived at Ballinacurra Gardens in Limerick city for much of his life, worked with the National Engineering and Electrical Trade Union NEETU (subsequently TEEU) for almost three decades until his retirement in 2009.

Immediately prior to his retirement he worked as Assistant General Secretary with the TEEU overseeing the activities of branches across the South East.

He also had responsibility, at a national level, for union activity within local authorities and government departments

Mr Dorgan, who was well respected within the trade union movement, had been living in Tramore, County Waterford in recent years and died there on Monday.

“We are very saddened by the sudden death of our esteemed retired colleague Brother. Finbarr Dorgan,” said Paddy Kavanagh, general secretary of Connect, which is the largest Engineering Union in Ireland and the second largest in manufacturing representing up to 40,000 workers.

Mr Dorgan’s remains, which lay in repose in Tramore on Wednesday night, will arrive at St Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret, at 6.30pm this Thursday to be followed by Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday.

Burial will take place afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery

Finbarr Dorgan is survived by his children Richard, Gillian, Sinead and Barry and members of his extended family.