Deaths in Limerick - June 13, 2016

The death has occurred of Rory Kiely, Cloncrippa, Feenagh, former Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann and former Chairman of Limerick County Board GAA, and current President of Limerick GAA, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee O'Connor), he is survived by his sons Vincent and Roderick, daughters Aileen (Kiely) and Mairéad (Maguire), sons-in-law Kevin and Gerry,daughters-in-law Geraldine and Sevil,grandchildren Darragh, Aoife, Rory, Conor, Gearóid, Fionn and Eva, sister Eileen (Fitzsimons), brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Friday, June 15th, from 4pm with removal at 8pm to St.Ita's Church, Feenagh. Requiem Mass on Saturday June 16th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Adeline Frawley (née Cronin), 16 O’Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, late of Tourist Office and Ernst & Young, unexpectedly at home.

Beloved wife of the late Noel. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Christina, brothers Br. Isodore OFM (Patrick), Con, Joseph & Michael, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at home, on Thursday (June 14th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Friday (June 15th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery. Further details contact: Griffin Funerals 061-415000.

The death has occurred of Christine Hetherington (née Carmody), Kinsale, Cork / Limerick, at Cork University Hospital.

Christine (nee Carmody), beloved wife of Liam, Bandon Road and dear mother of Adam, Aaron and stepmother of Kurt. Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, mother Christina, brothers Martin, John, and Nigel, sister Denise, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Lying in repose at her home at Clover Cottage, Bandon Road, Kinsale (P17YY94) on Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Reception into St. John the Baptist Church, Kinsale on Saturday at 10.50am followed by Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Eltin’s Cemetery.