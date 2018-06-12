Deaths in Limerick - June 12, 2018

The death has occurred of Adeline Frawley (née Cronin), 6 O’Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick City and late of Tourist Office and Ernst & Young, unexpectedly at home.

Beloved wife of the late Noel. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Christina, brothers Br. Isodore OFM (Patrick), Con, Joseph & Michael, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at home, on Thursday (June 14th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Friday (June 15th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery. Further details contact: Griffin Funerals 061-415000.

The death has occurred of Rose Mason (née Hayes), Maple Court, Kennedy Park.

Deeply regretted by husband Paul, daughter Chloe, sisters Eileen, Noeleen and Carmel, brothers Pat, Gerard and Michael, all other relatives, neighbours and friend.

Reposing on Thursday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 6pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mt. St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Oliver McCarthy, Bohermore, Caherconlish and late of Mc Carthy's Garage, Drombanna, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Brother of the recently deceased Patsy. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Colum & Kieran, sisters Breda, Mairead, Noreen & Mary, brothers Denny, Gerard, Terry & Johnnie, daughter-in-law Marian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all other relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Wednesday (June 13th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Bohermore Church. Requiem Mass Thursday (June 14th) at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford care Centre.

The death has occurred of John James McCarthy, Baunacloka, Mungret and late of New Eltham, London.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (nee Nash), sons John & Tony, mum Hilda, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughter-in-law Veronica, Tony's partner Katka, nephews, nieces, extended family & friends.

Arriving at St. Nessan's Church, Raheen on Saturday (June 16th) for 11.30am Mass with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Moore, Kishikirk, Ballysimon and Abbey Court, Fr. Russell Road and late of Patrickswell and Pump Services Ltd.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Ber, sons, daughters, nephews, nieces, family circle, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom on Wednesday from 6pm, with Removal at 7:30pm to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am Burial afterwards in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

The death has occurred of Oliver Reddin, formerly of Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston, late of 12th Battalion Sarsfield Barracks, suddenly at home.

Beloved son of the late James & Christina Reddin. Deeply regretted by his son Gerard, brother John & his partner Josephine, sister Mona, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (June 14th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday (June 15th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Riordan, Rathjordan, Herbertstown and late resident of St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish, peacefully.

Daughter of the late Paddy & Delia and sister of the recently deceased Teresa (Bourke). Very deeply regretted by her sisters Cathy (Carey), Celia (O’Shaughnessy) & Josie (Robin), brother-in-law Joe (O’Shaughnessy), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Thursday (June 14th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown. Requiem Mass Friday (June 15th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Cahercorney Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Teresa Flynn, Coolyhenan, Ballysimon, peacefully at Roseville House, Nursing Home.

Sister of the recently deceased Peggy. Deeply regretted by her brother Paddy, sister Josie (Quinn), brother-in-law Pat (O'Connor), nephews, nieces, all other relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday (June 12th) at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Donoghmore. Requiem Mass Wednesday (June 13th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Stephanie Kennedy, Caragh Avenue, Caherdavin, passed away suddenly at home.

Very deeply regretted by her loving parents Michael & Melanie, children Zoey & Sophie, brother Adam, sister Roisin, grandmother Phyllis (Kennedy), uncle Mike, aunts Ann, Marie, Teresa & Alma, the extended Kennedy & Sweeney families and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (June 13th) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass Thursday (June 14th) at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jim Vaughan, Templeglantine, at home peacefully.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine (Stapleton), son Aaron, daughter Eva, sisters Margaret, Eileen, Ita, Catherine and Josephine, predeceased by his brother J.J.; sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.00 p.m. Interment afterwards in Reilig na Trionóide Templeglantine. House private please.

The death has occurred of Finbarr Dorgan, 17 Westbrook, Tramore, Waterford and late of Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick & formerly of T.E.E.U, at his residence.

Father of Richard, Gillian, Sinead & Barry. Will be sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Jackie & Clodagh, his sons-in-law Paul & Rhodri, grandchildren Becky, Faye, Amanda, Gabriella, Caoimhe, Tara & Will, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & his large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence 17 Westbrook, Tramore, Co. Waterford on Wednesday from 4.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, Co. Waterford. Funeral to arrive to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret, Limerick on Thursday (June 14th) at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (June 15th) at 11.00am in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Charles Desmond (Des) Cross, Blackrock, Dublin, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Saint Vincent’s Private Hospital, Elm Park.

Beloved husband of the late Madeleine and loving father of Suzanne (O’Brien) and Jacqui (O’Brien). Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Tony and Eoin, his adored grandchildren Charlie, Ernie, Louis, Emily and James, his dear friend Michelle, his brother Brian and sisters Betty (Flood) and Grace (Finegan), his relatives and large circle of friends in Dublin, Limerick and Kilkee.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.00 am. in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, followed by burial at Deansgrange Cemetery.