Deaths in Limerick - June 11, 2018

The death has occurred of John Dinnage, Main Street, Rathkeale, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Josephine, daughter Anne Maria, sons John and Gerard, his adoring grandaughters, Mary, Vikki, Leighanne, Lauren, Jennifer, Olesya, their partners, great-grandaughter Ellie, sister Pauline, daughter-in-law Laura, Gerard's partner Trish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, his large circle of friends, and loyal customers. Rest in peace.

Reposing at his home Tuesday evening from 5-8p.m. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church Rathkeale for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetary. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Home Care Team. House private for family on Monday please.

The death has occurred of Donal (Donie) McAulliffe, Clarina Village and Fitzgerald's Woodland House, Adare who died peacefully in his sleep after a very short illness in Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret (nee Carroll) and brother Sean. Sadly missed by his nieces Breeda and Evelyn, brother-in-law Peter, family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown Tuesday, 12th June, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in Ballybrown with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mick Sheehy, Ballintubber, Kilfinane, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (nee Elliott), sons Donie and Michael, daughters Carmel and Mairead, brother Tom, sister Nellie, daughter-in-law Carmel, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren, Lisa-Marie, Shane, Conor, Aisling, Kayleigh and Colleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders, V35 F3F1 this Wednesday eve.13th June from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 o clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGuire (née Cullen), An Cluainín, Kilmaley and formerly of Fiach Rua, Connolly and Kilmallock Co. Limerick, away peacefully in the presence of her loving daughter and the caring staff of Cahercalla Community Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Margaret, Rob, beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and the extended McGuire, McClean and Cullen families. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her many, many friends in Connolly, Kilmaley and the Apostolic Works Society.

Reposing in St. Michael's Church, Connolly on Sunday, 17th June, from 4.30pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 18th June, at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount Temple Cemetery, Kilmaley.

The death has occurred of Joan Mullins (née O'Connell), 54 Cappa Lodge, Six-Mile-Bridge and late of Moanroe Dromkeen Limerick.

Deeply missed by her loving family daughters and sons Gerard, Bridget, Ann, Joan, Mattie, Mary, Sarah and John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Breda Moore (Newport), sister-in-law Maureen Flavin (Southill), nephews, nieces, fond neighbours and her bingo friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon Funeral Home Sixmilebridge this Monday evening (11th June) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to Sixmilebridge Parish Church. Funeral Mass Tuesday (12th June) at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Ballysheen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noreen O’Riordan (née O'Carroll), Castleconnell, peacefully at Milford Care Centre in her 91st year.

Beloved wife of the late Jerry, mother in law of the late Alice and grandmother of the late Amelia. Sadly missed by her loving children Sean, Billy, Barbara, Ann, Frank and Jerry, their spouses and partner, loving grandchildren and beloved great grandchildren, sisters Martha and Maureen, brother in law Tom and sister in law Sheila, nephews and nieces at home and abroad. relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home Castleconnell this Wednesday 13th June from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Thursday 14th June at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery Castleconnell. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.