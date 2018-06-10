Deaths in Limerick - June 10, 2018

The death has occurred of Muriel Ranahan (née Fitzgerald), or Ballynorth, Askeaton, Limerick

Who died on June 9, 2018, at UHL. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her children Elsa, Gerard, Marie and Jim, grandchildren Beatrice, Edward, Alan, Shane, Lauren, Emma, James and Maya, great-grandchildren Rían and Zoe, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry, this evening, Sunday, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Ballysteen and burial afterwards in Beagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom Roche, of Cloncon, Ballagh, Limerick

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick on 9th June 2018. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, daughter Mary and son Pat, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Gemma, grandchildren Mark, Seamus and Kayleigh, greatgrandson Kyle, sister Chrissie (USA), brother John (UK), aunt Nora (USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and cherished friends.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dromcollogher Day Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Carmel Farrington (née Capper), of Killaloe, Clare / Limerick / Rathfarnham, Dublin

Died, peacefully at her home on June 8, 2018, adored wife of Noel, loving mother of Valerie and Karen, grandmother of Barry, Neil, Jenny and Sarah, sons-in-law Mick and Speedy, grandson-in-law Rory; sadly missed by her sister Patty, brother Robert and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe this (Sunday) evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass (Monday) at 11am. in St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe followed by burial in Reilig Lua, Killaloe. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Clarecare, Killaloe and Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Mary Ita Leahy (née McEnery), of Meenahela, Abbeyfeale, Limerick

On June 8, 2018. Mary Ita, wife of the late Seán; deeply regretted by her loving son Conor, daughter Norette, brothers Mossie and David, sister Kitty, son-in-law Jamie, daughter-in-law Jean, grand-daughters Lauren and Ella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Winifred Ryan, of Lattin, Tipperary and Ballysimon, Limerick

Winifred, pre-deceased by her parents and brother Pat. Deeply regretted by her sister Eileen, brother Liam, sisters-in-law Lil and Alice, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am and Funeral afterwards to Lattin Old Cemetery.