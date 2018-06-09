Deaths in Limerick - June 9, 2018

The death has occurred of John Francis Daly, late of Toureen, Croom and Oxford

Died on June 9, 2018, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his son Shane. Very deeply regretted by his daughter Louise, son-in-law Dave, grandsons Christopher and Lawrence, partner Annie, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing Monday at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Croom. Funeral Tuesday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to Relig Mhuire, Croom. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Heffernan, of Main Street, Abbeyfeale, Limerick and Templeglantine, Limerick

On June 8, 2018, James (Jim) passed away peacefully at Blackrock Hospital Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his baby daughter Johanna, deeply regretted by his devoted and loving wife Bridie, son Seamus, daughters Mairead , Ann (Newcastle West) and Maura, grandchildren, Eva, Andrew, Clodagh and David, Mairead’s partner John, nieces, nephews, brothers- in- law, sisters- in-law, extended family, neighbours & friends. RIP Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide Templeglantine. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please.

The death has occurred of James 'Georgie' Lynch, of Crean, Athlacca, Limerick

Passed away at his residence at 6.08am on the 9th June 2018. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Peter, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, brothers-in-law John and Tom, sister-in-law Hannah, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

James will be reposing at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff this Monday evening from 6pm with removal to John the Baptist Church, Athlacca at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:30 followed by burial in Teamplin Cemetery, Bruff. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Cal) O’Shaughnessy, Milltown South, Askeaton, Limerick

Formerly of Bettyville, Askeaton, Co Limerick. Peacefully in the care of St Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West on the June 9, 2018, in her 96th year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband William and son Mike. Survived by son John, daughters Mary (Neville), Carrie (Nash) and Carmel (Fitzsimons) daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Repsosing at Kieran Madigan’s Funeral Home, Askeaton this Monday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St Mary’s Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lismakeera Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John O'Connor, of Hazelville, Dromcollogher, Limerick and Bruree, Limerick

On June 8, 2018, very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at St. Joseph's Foundation, Hazelville, John, son of the late Mossy and Betty, Brother of the late Siobhan. Very deeply regretted by his loving brothers, Gerard and Maurice, Life time partner Catherine, Sister in law Anne Marie, Maurice's partner Josephine, Uncle Jim, Aunt Kathleen, Gran-Aunt MaryKeane, nieces, nephews, Gran-Nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours, and a large circle of friends especially all of those at St. Joseph's Foundation.

May he rest in peace

Reposing this Sunday evening from 6.00pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree. Funeral Monday after 11.30am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Joseph's Foundation.

The death has occurred of Ned Prenderville, of 7 St Joseph's Terrace, Hospital, Limerick

On June 6, 2018, peacefully, at Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree. Ned is survived by his sisters Jane, Chris, Margaret and Mary, brothers Thomas and Gerard, family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick, this Tuesday, June 12, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 13, at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Regan (née Kiely), of Camass, Bruff, Limerick

Peacefully, surrounded by her family at University Hospital, Limerick. Survived by her husband Paddy, sons David, Kevin and Derek, daughter Fiona, sisters, brother, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, on Saturday from 5pm, with removal at 6.45pm to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to I.C.U., University Hospital Limerick.