Deaths in Limerick - June 8, 2018

The death has occurred of Nora Downes (née Collins), Kilbeha, Askeaton and formerly of Downes' Bar Askeaton.

Dearly loved by husband Tom, family Caroline, John, Rosie, Lisa, Jodi, Tommy and pre-deceased by baby Brian. Sadly missed by her sons in law Gerry, Sonny and Jerry, daugther in law Ann, grandchildren Darragh, Ellie, Andres, Nora, Sam and Leo, sister Helen, brother Jack, sisters in law Anne and Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home Saturday, 9th June, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Beagh Cemetery, Ballysteen. House strictly private.

The death has occurred of Ita Keane (née Moloney), Beechlawn, Cahernarry Ballysimon, Limerick and formerly of Duagh Kerry, peacefully at the age of 92 in Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Dermot, loving mother of James, Nuala, Caroline, Liam and the late Thomas. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Claire and sons-in-law Tom and Stephen, her cherished carer Catherine O'Sullivan, grandchildren Aisling, Andrew, Colm, and Serena, her sisters Teresa and Joan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and everyone who loved and knew her.

Reposing at her home Saturday from 3pm until 7.30pm concluding with celebratory Mass of Thanksgiving for Ita's life at 7.30pm and on Sunday from 3.00pm until 5.00pm. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Sunday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, V94 V6T3. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice .

The death has occurred of Mike Stanton, Ballynaught, Bruree, very peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

Mike, formerly of Limerick County Council, husband of the late Lena, father of the late Mike. Very deeply regretted by his loving son Pat, daughters Mary, Angela, & Liz, brothers Bill & Pat, sisters Mary & Helen, son-in-law Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening from 6.00pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 8.00pm to his residence. Funeral to arrive Sunday morning for 11.30 Requiem Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree followed by burial afterwards in Kilmallock Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Celine Keane (née Walsh), peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her husband Christy, daughter Anne, son Christy, brother Philip Walsh, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great- great- grandchildren, daughter-in-law Margie and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Monday (11th June) at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30 pm to 6pm Followed by removal to the Holy Family Church, Southill. Requiem Mass Tuesday (12th June) at 11am.Funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver cemetery.