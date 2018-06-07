Deaths in Limerick - June 7, 2018

The death has occurred of Frank Barry, Manister House Stud, Croom, peacefully after a short illness.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Liz, son Luke, daughter-in-law Rebecca, adored grandchildren Alex, Freya and Petra, Brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Ann Lewis, Jean Sampson and Una Kennedy, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbors and his many, many friends. Predeceased by his brothers Bobby and Denis.

Reposing this Friday evening at his home from 3pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church Manister, Croom. Funeral on Saturday after 11am Requiem Mass to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Injured Jockeys Fund or D.A.F.A.

The death has occurred of Breeda Dallman, Farranshone, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of Eddie, Dearly loved mother of Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughter in law Geraldine, adored grandchildren Yvonne, Aoife, Bryan and Orla, niece Marian, other nephews and nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters in law Joan Saunders, Mary Dunne, Mary Saunders, Margaret Dilworth, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Marys Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.00am followed by burial at Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Gayer (née Lyons), Dromcollogher and formerly Feenagh Village, Feenagh, peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Dan Gayer & predeceased by her sisters Margaret & Breda. Deeply regretted by her sons Seamus, Jerry, Donal, Michael & John, daughters Katie (Fitzgibbon), Trish & Esther (White), sons-in-law Jerry & Tom, daughters-in-law Kathleen, Brenda, Catherine, Deborah & Nancy, grandchildren Shauna, Kelli, Luke, Cian, Faye, Millie, Charlie, Sadie, Grace and her adored eldest grandson Dan, brothers Tom, Michael, Dermot, Paddy & sister Sr. Mary Lyons, nephews, nieces, cousins and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Sexton’s Funeral Home, Broadford on Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to her daughter Trish's home in Feenagh. Removal on Sunday to St. Ita’s Church, Feenagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Feenagh Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu to Respite Care Centre, Dromcollogher.

The death has occurred of Jim Geary, Tullaha House, Broadford, peacefully at home.

Jim, loving father of the late Jo and Máire, beloved husband of Mary Lee, loving father of David and James, beloved Dada of grandchildren David, Aoife, Aran and Caoimhe. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law Marion and Rose, grandchildren, brother Mike, sister Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Michael Woodland, Hilltop, St. Patrick's Road, late of Rutland Street & United Drug, peacefully) at St. John's Hospital.

Father of the late Emma and brother of the late William. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Dolores, son Ian & his partner Amanda, sisters Marie, Jean, Sylvia & Geraldine, brother Tony, father-in-law Foncie Clifford, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, the extended Woodland & Clifford families & friends.

Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road, Saturday (June 9th) for 12noon Mass followed by private Cremation. House private please.