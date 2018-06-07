Tributes paid on passing of Limerick priest who was 'held in the highest regard'

FOND tributes have been paid following the passing of former Castleconnell priest who ‘weaved a thread of goodness’ throughout his parish.

Father James Minogue passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre in his 93rd year. He spent 67 years of his life as priest in the Killaloe Diocese.

There is “great sadness” in the parish following his passing, according to Parish Priest Brendan Kyne.

“Fr James weaved a thread of goodness throughout many communities he served in so faithfully,” Father Kyne said.

“We would have had a great friendship over the years and I would have admired his many lovely and enduring qualities. He was held in the highest regard by all the parishioners and it is with deep affection and great sadness that we will mark his passing from this life.

“Fr James was a much beloved in our community of Castleconnell, Ahane for over 30 years and through the many communities he ministered in as a priest for more than 67 years.

“It is the privilege of a priest to know and be familiar with so many people, to pray with them, to heal, to reconcile, to encourage, to listen and to support them in so many different capacities.

“Fr James in that was very much a man of faith, with a single minded determination, and love, and a great strength of character rooted in Gospel values.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with his dear family members, his sister Teresa, his many nieces, nephews, staff at Milford, his many friends in Lisnagry, parishioners, and all who have known and shared many special moments and memories with Fr James over the years,” he added.

Fr Minogue was due to be laid to rest this Thursday in the Church grounds of St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Teresa Cleary, nephews, nieces, Bishop Fintan Monahan, Fr Brendan Kyne, Fr Tom Whelan, brother priests, cousins, relatives, parishioners, neighbours, friends and staff at Milford.