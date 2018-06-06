Deaths in Limerick - June 6, 2018

THE death has occurred of Anne Casey, McDermott Avenue, Janesboro, late of Krups Engineering and Our Lady Queen of Peace Credit Union, suddenly.

Beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Peg. Sister-in-law of the late Aileen. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers John, Pat, Eugene and Seamus, sisters-in-law Nellie and Majella, nephews John and Eoghan, nieces Margaret and Andrea, grandnephews Sean and Liam, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Collins, Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, late of Scoil Mhathair Dé, died unexpectedly, whilst on his travels.

Beloved husband of the late Teresa. Deeply regretted by his son Dennis, daughters Theresa, Katharine & Bridget, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his 8 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Friday (June 8th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday (June 9th) at 11am. Burial afterward in Donoughmore Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maurice Dore, Blackrock, Co. Dublin – formerly of Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick, unexpectedly but peacefully in St Vincent’s Hospital.

Beloved husband of Kay, loving father of Rose Marie, Angela and Pauline; Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, extended family and friends.

Reposing Sunday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Monday to St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noreen Harrington, Deer Lodge, Killarney and Tullig, Bonane, Kenmare, formerly of Glenbrohane, Ballyspillane, Knocklong, Co Limerick, peacefully at University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving family Michael, Helen, Richie and Patricia, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening (June 8th), from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Fiachna's Church, Bonane. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (June 9th) at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards in St. Fiachna's Cemetery, Bonane. Family flowers only please. Donations if desirded to Deer Lodge, Killarney.

The death has occurred of Sean Heffernan, Curraghbeg, Adare, peacefully in St John's Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kit (Kathleen) (nee Coleman), sons Seanie, Brendan, Diarmuid and Niall, daughter Breda, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Shane,Emma,Daniel,Ben,Kayleigh and Oliver,relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, this Friday, June 8th, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm arriving at The Holy Trinity Church, Adare at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 9th, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society Adare.

The death has occurred of Michael Hynes, St. John’s Villas, Mulgrave Street, Limerick, formerly of Nogra, Kinvara, Co. Galway & Garda Siochána (Retd.), peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Beloved husband of Mary, devoted father of Margaret, Ursula, Mary-Una, Fiona, Michelle, Martin and Michael & adored grandad to his 13 grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his brother Séan, sisters Peggy and Teresa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many good friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Thursday (June 7th) from 4pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Ciaran’s Church, Doorus, Kinvara, Co. Galway. Requiem Mass on Friday (June 8th) at 11.30am. Burial afterward in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. John’s Hospital.

The death has occurred of Philomena Bridget Lawlor (née O'Sullivan), London and formerly of Mussell Lane, Askeaton.

Deeply regretted by her husband Jimmy, sons, daughters, extended family and friends

Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Askeaton on Friday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Church Street Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Denis McMonagle (McMonicle), Loughill, peacefully in the care of the staff of St. James' Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family and friends.

Beloved husband of Siobhan (Liston). Loved and remembered by his sisters Margaret and Laura, brothers Sean, Seamus and Edward, aunts Kitty Conway (Longford) and May Friel (Donegal), uncle Geordie McMonagle (Donegal), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick, on Friday evening (June 8th), from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass Saturday (June 9th) at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Loughill, Co. Limerick. Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery, Glin, Co. Limerick.