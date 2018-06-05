Deaths in Limerick - June 5, 2018

The death has occurred of Frank (Dan) Ahern, Bohercoyle, Ballysimon, late of KRUPS Engineering & formerly of Ballysheedy & Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry, peacefully in the tender care of Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of Marie (née Hartney). Very deeply regretted by son Danny, daughter Mary, sister-in-law Rose Kenny, nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy on Weds (June 6th) from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving at Donoughmore Church on Thursday (June 7th) for 11 am Mass. Burial afterward in Donoughmore Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his daughter Frances. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Hoban, Faha, Kildimo, late of Ted Hoban & Sons and Young Munster R.F.C, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of Fiona and much loved father of Ailish, Gary & Jack. Deeply regretted by his wife, children, parents Ted & Nancy, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (June 8th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by Humanist Service. Funeral arriving at Shannon Crematorium on Saturday (June 9th) for Cremation Service at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Seamus Houlihan, Keyes Park, ate Howmedica, formally Of Weston and Taylor Street.

Husband of the late Geraldine. Regretted by sons Kieran and James, grandchildren Paul and Kieran, brother Joe, sister Hilda, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Dominican Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Rourke (née CLANCY), Glenahoglisha, Ballylanders, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family.

Wife of the late Liam O'Rourke. Sadly missed by her loving sons Willie and Paddy, daughters Winifred, Josephine, Marie, Margaret, Breda, Rita and Anne, sister Rita Bourke, brother Jim Clancy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35 F3F1 this Friday, 8th June, from 5p.m. Removal at 8p.m. to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 9th June, at 11.30a.m. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Kidney Association.

The death has occurred of Norma Walsh (née Galvin), uogh, Adare, Co. Limerick (formerly Ard na Lí, Tralee, Co. Kerry), peacefully after an illness, bravely borne.

Beloved wife of Matt, mother of Rory, Kevin & Aisling, daughter of Aine & the late Tunney Galvin, and sister of Jack, Tom, Mike, Cormac, Martin & Gally. Remembered fondly by her aunt, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, Sarah & Paul, grandnephews, her many cousins and close friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Thurs. (June 7th) from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Holy Trinity Abbey, Adare. Requiem Mass on Friday (June 8th) at 12 noon. Private cremation to take place later.