Deaths in Limerick - June 4, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford care centre) of Fr. Joseph Harrington SDB of the Salesian Community, Don Bosco Road, Pallaskenry, County Limerick and Bere Island, Cork.

Deeply regretted by his brother John Joe, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, Salesian Conferers, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy, Limerick from 5pm to 8pm this Monday.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (June 6) at 2pm with burial afterwards in the Salesian Community Cemetery, Pallaskenry County. Limerick.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Marianne Ryan (née O'Grady) of Ballysimon Crescent, Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her husband Noel (formerly of An Post); daughter Ruth (Hogan); son-in-law Darragh, granddaughter Mindy; brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Mortuary on Tuesday (June 5) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (June 6) at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (suddenly at Clonmel General Hospital) of Danny Bourke of Breansha, Emly, County Tipperary.

Husband of the late Biddy. Survived by his sons Timmy and Willie; daughters Mary (Condon) and Margaret (Conway); brother Fr. Timmy (Birmingham) and sister Rita Maher; sons in law, daughters-in- law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, family relatives kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, County Limerick on Tuesday (June 5) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Ailbe's Church, Emly.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday (June 6) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at home) of Margaret Cusack (née Ronan) of Corcamore, Clarina, County Limerick.

Wife of Thomas and surivived by her daughters Collette Elaine and Michelle; sons-in-law Richard, Joe and Kevin; grandchildren Ellie, Bobby, Alex, Harry, Amy, Gemma and Noel; brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her family home in Corcamore, Clarina, from 6pm to 8pm this Monday.

Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown on Tuesday (June 5) for funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery, Ballybrown.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Marymount Hospice Cork) of Rose Leahy (née Fleming) of Ballytrasna, Fermoy, County Cork. Late of Effin, County Limerick.

Wife of the recently deceased Finn and loving mother of Michelle, Niamh (Pyne), Kate and the late John and Barry.

Survived by her daughters; son-in-law Mark; grandchildren Zach, Leah and Rory; brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, work colleagues, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home, Fermoy on Tuesday (June 5) from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Reception into the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Coolagown on Wednesday (June 6) for Requiem Mass at 12noon with burial afterwards at Kilcrumper new cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Roseville Nursing Home, Killonan) of William McCarthy of Bridge Street, Cappamore, County Limerick.

Survived by his brothers Paddy and Chris (Roger); niece Áine; nephews Liam and Diarmuid, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home Cappamore from 6pm this Monday with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (June 5) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at UHL) of Michael Ryan of Murroe Woods, Murroe. Formerly of Mohera, Annacarty, Tipperary. Retired creamery manager Abington,

Husband of the late Nora; sadly missed by his loving family, Declan, Mary, Nora, Elizabeth, Julian and Patrick; brother Philip, sister Maureen, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore from 6pm on Wednesday (June 6) with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30pm with burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery, County. Tipperary.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Camillus' Hospital) of Sean O’Neill of Quins Cottages, Rosbrien, Limerick

Brother of the recently deceased Fr. Gerry and deeply regretted by his sister Majella, brothers Kieran and Neilus, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday (June 5) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Requiem Mass Wednesday (June 6) at 11am with burial fterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Ita Sweeney (née Keane) of Meenoline South, Templeglantine, County Limerick.

Wife of the late Mikie; deeply regretted by her loving family, Mike, Cara, Aoife, Patsy, Danny, Gerard, Joe and Mary Theresa, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday (June 5) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am (June 6) with burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide, Templeglantine.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Carmel Galvin of Brookville Avenue, Clareview, Limerick. ormerly of Thomas St. and the Department of Agriculture.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Maura and Olive; brother in law Paddy; nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady Of The Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem mass on Tuesday (June 5) at 11am with burial afterwards at Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

House Private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Ettie McDonagh (née Gaynor) of Cowpark, Kilcornan, County Limerick. Late of Abbot Close Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by her husband Gerry; daughters Caroline, Kathleen and Lorraine; sister Annette, sons- in-law James, Fergus and Sean; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan’s Funeral Home, Askeaton this Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan on Tuesday (June 5) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home) of Elsie Lowes (née Doupe) of Ballingrane, Askeaton, County Limerick.

Wife of the the late Peter. Survived by her sons Bev and Declan; daughter Alma, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Service will take place at Adare Methodist Church this Monday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Ballingrane cemetary.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alhzeimers Unit Adare.

The death has occurred (at St Vincent's University Hospital) of Christa Stockil (née Froning) of Dublin and late of Limerick city.

Pre-deceased by her husband Edward Denham-Stockil and daughter Margaret. Sadly missed by her children Gillian, Valerie and Priscilla (Cilla) and her grandchildren Andrew, Sionnan, Alex, Ian and Saoirse.

A Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday (June 5) at 11am in Grosvenor Road Baptist Church, Rathmines, Dublin 6 followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to St.Vincent’s Foundation.

The death has occurred of Vincent McCarthy of Abbot Close Nursing Home Askeaton, County Limerick

Deeply regretted by his sisters Pauline and Bridie, brothers Noel and Mike, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Remains will arriving at St Mary's Church, Askeaton this Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.