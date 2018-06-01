Deaths in Limerick - June 1, 2018

The death has occurred (at St Vincent's University Hospital) of Christa Stockil (née Froning) of Dublin and late of Limerick city.

Pre-deceased by her husband Edward Denham-Stockil and daughter Margaret. Sadly missed by her children Gillian, Valerie and Priscilla (Cilla) and her grandchildren Andrew, Sionnan, Alex, Ian and Saoirse.

A Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday (June 5) at 11am in Grosvenor Road Baptist Church, Rathmines, Dublin 6 followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to St.Vincent’s Foundation.

The death has occurred of Pat Rahilly of Barna, Pallasgreen, County Limerick.

Survived by his wife Mary; son Patrick; daughters Sally and Nora; sister Kathy; sons-in-law Thomas and Sean; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other realtives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen fom 6pm this Friday with removal at 8pm to Templebraden Church.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (June 2) at 12.30pm.

House Private – Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Michael's Day Care Centre, Cappamore.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Camillus’ Hospital) of Hilda McNamara (née Keyes) of Thomondgate, Limerick.

Wife of the late Sean and mother of Anne, Christopher, Brendan, Michael, Nicky, Bridget, Maria and the late Johnny and Tony.

Very deeply regretted by her children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Sunday (June 3) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Munchin’s Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday (June 4) at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount. St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Vincent McCarthy of Abbot Close Nursing Home Askeaton, County Limerick

Deeply regretted by his sisters Pauline and Bridie, brothers Noel and Mike, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton on Sunday (June 3) from 6 to 8pm.

Remains will arriving at St Mary's Church, Askeaton on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home) of Joseph (Joe) Lyons of Bolane, Kildimo, County, Limerick. Founder member of Dromore Harriers.

Predeceased by his wife Joan (nee O’Sullivan) and deeply regretted by his sons John, Eamon, and Joey; daughters Mary (Sheehan), Florence, Bernie (Lyons), Geraldine (O’Connell), Siobhan (O’Connell), Ann (Gamell) and Catherine (Mulroy); sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at St.Joseph’s Church, Kildimo until 8pm this Friday with Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kildimo Cemetery.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Patrick Gerald Heaney of Linden Court, Kennedy Park. Late of London.

Deeply regretted by his sister Maureen Heley; brother-in-law Derek Heley; nephew Matthew and his wife Amy; uncle Paddy Heaney and his wife Rita; grand-nephew Noah; cousins and all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm to 6.30pm this Friday followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards to Mt. St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of John Corbett of Clonkeen, Lisnagry, Limerick.

Loving son of the late Frances and Jimmy. Sadly missed by his loving brother James and sister Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Saturday, (June 2), from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (June 3) at 11.30am burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at home) of Paul Sheehan of East Singland Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Late CIE.

Regretted by his loving wife Maureen, children Michael, Adrian, Deirdre, Patrick, David, Karen; their partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Sunday (June 3) from 3pm followed by removal at 4.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass Monday (June 4) at 10am. Followed by private Cremation.

Flowers optional. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at home) of Esther Byrne (née Keane) of Avilla, Milford Grange, Castletroy, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late George Byrne and much loved mother of George, Conor & Gary.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters-in-law Joanne and Julie; grandchildren Conor, Kieran, James and Jack; brothers, sisters, the extended Byrne and Keane families, close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy, this Friday (June 1) from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by reception prayers.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (June 2) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.