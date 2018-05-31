Deaths in Limerick - May 31, 2018

The death has occurred of Esther Byrne (née Keane), Avilla, Milford Grange, Castletroy, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late George Byrne. Much loved mother of George, Conor & Gary. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters-in-law Joanne & Julie, grandchildren Conor, Kieran, James & Jack, brothers, sisters, the extended Byrne & Keane families, close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy, Friday (June 1st) from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by reception prayers. Requiem Mass Saturday (June 2nd) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John Corbett, Clonkeen, Lisnagry, after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick.

Loving son of the late Frances and Jimmy. Sadly missed by his loving brother James and sister Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Saturday, 2nd June, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 3rd.June, at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Gerald Heaney, Linden Court, Kennedy Park, and late of London, suddenly at home.

Deeply regretted by his sister Maureen Heley, Brother-in-law Derek Heley, nephew Matthew and his wife Amy, uncle Paddy Heaney and his wife Rita, grand-nephew Noah, cousins and all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Friday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards to Mt. St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Lyons, Bolane, Kildimo, founder member of Dromore Harrier’s, peacefully at Adare & District Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Joan (nee O’Sullivan). Deeply regretted by his loving sons John, Eamon, & Joey, daughters Mary (Sheehan). Florence, Bernie (Lyons), Geraldine (O’Connell), Siobhan (O’Connell), Ann (Gamell) and Catherine (Mulroy), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing on Friday evening at St.Joseph’s Church, Kildimo from 5’oc to 8’oc. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kildimo Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Hilda McNamara, Thomondgate, peacefully in the Sarsfield Ward, St. Camillus’ Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Sean and mother of Anne, Christopher, Brendan, Michael, Nicky, Bridget, Maria & the late Johnny & Tony. Very deeply regretted by her children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Sunday (June 3rd) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday (June 4th) at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount. St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donoghue (née Mulvihill), Trieneragh, Duagh, Kerry and formerly of Athea, Co. Limerick, suddenly surrounded by her loving family Mary, Noreen, Maurice, Trish and D.J.

She will be sadly missed by her family, brother Paudie, sisters Joan and Narrie, grandchildren, John Sarah, Laura, Mary, Ellen, Katie, Michelle, Niall, Kayla, Zara, Leona, Elaina & Priscilla, her daughter-in-law Priscilla, sons-in-law, Gerdy, Ned & Alan.

Reposing at the residence of her son D.J., Trieneragh, Duagh from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday evening. Arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh for 11.30 a.m. Mass on Friday morning. Burial afterward in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

The death has occurred of Pat Rahilly, Barna, Pallasgreen.

Survived by loving wife Mary, son and daughters; son Patrick, daughters Sally and Nora, sister Kathy, sons-in-law Thomas and Seam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other realtives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home in Pallasgreen on Friday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Templebraden Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. HOUSE PRIVATE. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Michael's Day Care Centre, Cappamore. Contact: O'Leary's Funeral Home on 061 383204.