Deaths in Limerick - May 30, 2018

The death has occurred of Lisa Marie Frahill, Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road, Limerick, suddenly.

Very deeply regretted by her loving parents Liam, Peggy & Danny, daughter Aligha, brother Darren, sisters April, Danielle & Jade, grandfather Thomas (Frahill) uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Arriving for 10am Requiem Mass on Saturday (June 2nd) at St. John’s Cathedral with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Suicide Watch.

The death has occurred of Keith Hanley, Silverbrook, Mill Road, Corbally, Corbally and late of Carnane, Fedamore, at home after a long illness borne with courage.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Majella, daughter Nicki, parents Marian & Martin, sisters Caroline, Cathy, Amanda & Deborah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephew, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Thursday (May 31st) from 5pm to 7pm. Service to take place in Shannon Crematorium on Friday (June 1st) at 12 noon. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre ~ Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of John (Stage) Lyons, Oakley Lawn and late of Inch St. Lawerence, Caherconlish, suddenly at home.

Son of the late Catherine & John Lyons. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Martina, Pauline & Helen, grandchildren Timothy, Patrick, Ellie & Katelyn, brothers Michael & Timmy, sisters Helen, Martina & Mary, son-in-law Patrick, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Saturday (June 2nd) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass Sunday (June 3rd) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick G. Culhane, late of Kill Lane, Foxrock, formerly of Castletroy, Co. Limerick and former director of PJ Walls Ltd, peacefully in his 94th year in the tender care of the staff at Saint Joseph’s Shankill, surrounded by his devoted family.

Loving husband of the late Dr. Máire Culhane (née Quigley), wonderful father of Michael and Brenda, treasured Daideo of Mikey, Paddy, Tomó, Evie Mae and their mum Sinead, Finn, Conán, Oisín and Fiach; sadly missed by his sisters Eileen (Dodd) and Maureen (Kearns), son-in-law Philip (Doyle), a great uncle Pat to his many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

A gathering for family and friends will take place in Saint Jospeh’s, Shankill on Wednesday, 30th May from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 31st May, at 11.30am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock followed by burial in Dean’s Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Saint Joseph’s Shankill can be made at the church.

The death has occurred of Richard Doyle, Glenina, Gort Road, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Lahinch and Limerick, pecefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his sons Richard and David, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Ennis, on Wednesday 30th May from 5.30 pm with removal at 7 pm to St. Joseph's Church, Ennis. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Seamus) O'Brien, Colivet Court, Carew Park, Limerick and late of Fairgreen, Ballysimon & Moyross, unexpectedly.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Jean, Michelle & Melissa, sons Gerard & Peter, grandchildren, brothers Tom, Kevin, John & Larry, sisters Elizabeth, Fiona & Phil, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (May 31st) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road. Requiem Mass Friday (June 1st) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Limerick Marine Search & Rescue.

The death has occurred of Bega Ryan (née Melvin), Ballinvullen, Newcastle West and formerly of Ross, Killala, Co. Mayo, in the excellent care of the staff at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of Joe, mother of Eileen, Hugh, Kate, Pat and Joe, sister of Maureen, Thelma, Vincent and Matt. Deeply regretted by her family, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West Wednesday evening, 30th May, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Castlemahon Church on Thursday morning, 31st May, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Ita's Cemetery Killeedy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House private please.