Deaths in Limerick - March 24, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Gerry O'Sullivan of Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick. Late river pilot.

Beloved husband of the late Maura and dearly loved father of Síle, Ailín and the late Nuala. Brother of the late Tommy and Carol.

Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Denny and Stephen, his beloved nine grandchildren, great grandsons, brother Noel, partner and special friend Mary Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Monday from 6.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.30pm followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree) of James [Jim] Quinn of Rockhill, Bruree, Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Bridget and Michael and dear brother of Tom, Mick, Simon, Paddy, Mary [Greaney, Freemount] and the late John.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Munchin's Church, Rockhill.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday ( March 28) at 12.30pm with burial afterwards at Colmanswell Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL in her 102nd year) of Hannah Snow (née Reidy) of Glenwilliam, Ballingarry, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late William and dearest mother to the late Ann. Sadly missed by her loving sons Frank and Conor; daughters Mary, Helen and Carmel, daughters-in-law Catherine and Maireád; sons-in-law Cliff, Myles and Denis, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry this Sunday (March 25) from 5pm until 7pm with remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Roy Hallissey of Pinewood Avenue, Caherdavin, Limerick.

Very Deeply regretted by his parents Andrew and Jo-Jo; Children Fayth and Roy; their mother Demelza; sisters Aoife and Niamh; niece Katie; nephews Robert and Callum; Dave and Veronica, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (March 25) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Service at Shannon Crematorium on Monday at 1pm.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Pieta House, Novas or Rise.

The death has occurred of Cameron Heaton of Milltown, Dingle, Kerry. Formerly of Castleconnell, Limerick (and Crescent Clothing Company).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nuala; sons Brian, John and David; daughter Jacqueline; brother John; sister Michelle; grandchildren; daughters-in-law Helen, Sarah and Viktorija; sister-in-law Una; brother-in-law Michael; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 3pm on Sunday followed by removal at 5pm to St. Mary's Church, Dingle.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards at St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Marjorie McGowan of Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Dearly and loved mother of Tom, Donna, Seán, Brigid and Joan.

Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Natalie and Lorraine; sons-in-law Jonah, Adrian and Geoff, her beloved 12 grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by private cremation.

The death has occurred of Mary Moran of Forest Hill, London and late of Cosgrove Park, Moyross, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by husband Docker, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Funeral will take place on Wednesday April 11 at Benchley Gardens, Brockley, London.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John Ryle. Late of Loughrea, County Galway and former member of An Garda Siochana.

Very deeply regretted by his only daughter Susan, son-in-law Vincent, grandsons Dillon, Evan & Aaron, Susan’s mother Anne, partner Marie, other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Sunday (March 25) from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. John’s Cathedral on Monday for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of John Sheehy of Assumpta Park, Newcastle West.

Survived by his brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral will arriving at Newcastle West Church on Tuesday (March 27) for 11.30am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peeacefully) of Ann Cregg (née McGrath) of Garrienderk, Effin, Limerick. Formerly of Sarsfield St. Kilmallock.

Wife of the Late Paddy.

Very deeply regretted by the loving Cregg and McGrath familes, Alan's partner Helen Trehy, relatives and large circle of friends. R.I.P

Reposing at her residence in Garrienderk on Saturday (March 24) between 4pm and 7pm. Remains will arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock on Sunday for 4pm Mass.

Burial Afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at CUH) of Neddy Kirby of Church Street, Mitchelstown, Cork. Late of Tully, Glenroe and formerly of Ballybrien, Ballylanders, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Annemarie (nee Keating) and loving father of Martin, Anna, Maria, Clara, Regina, Michael and Peter. Brother of the late Jimmy, Michael and John.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Shane, Noel and John; daughter-in-law Tara; grandchildren Keelan, Olivia, Michael and Amelia; brothers Martin and Dinny; sisters Mary (Coleman) and Catherine (Morrissey); brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown on Sunday evening (March 25) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to Mitchelstown Parish Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday (March 26) at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery, Mitchelstown.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Tom Lynch of Ferndale, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine (née Glynn), children Sam, Ellie, Sarah and Hugh; grandchildren Harry, Clodagh, Isobel, Molly, Hannah and Sylvie; sons-in-law David and Bill; daughter-in-law Sinead; brothers Paddy and Dermot; sister Marie, other family and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving at Kilmurry Heritage Centre (within Old Kilmurry Cemetery Grounds, Casteltroy) on Monday (March 26) for service at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to UHL Respiratory Medicine Department.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home) of Ger Cusack of Farranshone, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Eileen. Dearly loved father of Niall, Kieran and Anne.

Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Patricia and Anne, son-in-law Adrian his beloved grandchildren Mairéad, Ciarán, Conor, Fiona, Clare, Niamh, and Ciara, brothers Tom and Leonard, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.