Deaths in Limerick - March 21, 2018

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rosie) McNamara (née Hynes), St. Laurences Park, Limerick city and formerly of Fairgreen, Ballysimon, peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of Ward 4A, University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Andy (McNamara), extended family circle, friends especially at the Good Shepherd (Day Care Centre) and her kind neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (March 22nd) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday (March 23rd) at 11am followed by Cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. House private please.

The death has occurred of Bridget 'Biddy' Mary O'Connor, Ballyhoura Heights and late of Ballintubber, Kilfinane.

Survived by her nieces & nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at John McCarthy & Sons funeral home Kilfinane Wednesday from 6-7pm with removal afterwards to St. Andrews Church Kilfinane. Requiem mass Thursday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards to Darragh cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Olive Ryan, Post North, Caherconlish.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary O'Donoghue, Anne Lenihan and Birdie Ryan and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday 23rd March, from 6.00pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass Saturday, 24th March, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Sheehan, The Cross, Mountcollins and formerly of Wembley, London.

Michael, son of the late Patrick and Mary; deeply regretted by his loving sisters and brothers Noreen, Mary, Eileen, Jackie, Neil and Paddy, uncle Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, March 23rd. from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of the Assumption Mountcollins. Requiem Mass on Saturday, March 24th. at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gearoid Sheehy, Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston and late of St. Patrick's Road, following an accident.

Beloved son of Elizabeth (Sheehy) and Martin (Ahern). Deeply regretted by his parents, step brother Martin (Ahern), uncles, aunts, extended family circle and many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (March 22nd) from 6.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Friday (March 23rd) at 1pm folllowed by private cremation.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Storan, New Road, Thomondgate, peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Beloved brother of Doris and the late Jimmy. Sadly missed by his relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Thursday (22nd March) at 11am. Burial afterward in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of David Francis Sheehan, Mary Street, late CIE, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Husband of Mary-Rose. Dearly loved father of Suzanne, Peter, Greg, Nigel and Andrew. Brother of the late Gert and Mary. Sadly missed by his son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Tony, Sean, Joe, sisters Eileen, Anne, Theresa and Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.