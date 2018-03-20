Deaths in Limerick - March 20, 2018

The death has occurred of Jamie Higgins, Mungret, suddenly.

Very deeply regretted by his parents Sharon & Liam, sister Leanne, brothers Calvin & Scott, his partner Jade & son Jay, all other relatives & friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (March 21st) from 2pm to 4pm. Arriving at St. Nessan's Church, Raheen at 1.30pm on Thursday (March 22nd) for 2pm Requiem Mass with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gearoid Sheehy-Ahern, Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, suddenly.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family & friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Anne Keane (née Currid), Sunville, North Circular Road and formerly of Arigna, Co. Roscommon, suddenly at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Seán. Deeply regretted by her brother Patrick, sisters Mary (Leydon), Teresa (Mercier) and Kathleen (McDonald), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Remains will arrive at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Thursday March 22nd for 12.30pm Requiem Mass, followed by private cremation.

The death has occurred of Angela (Angie) McMahon, Mount Blakeney, Kilmallock.

Beloved daughter of Mary and the late Patrick [Paddy] and dear sister of Tony, Pat, Claire [Scanlan], Theresa [Noonan], Rose, Helen [Ward] and Val. Deeply regretted by her loving mother, brothers, sisters, aunt Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Patrick's Church, Garrienderk. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Effin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Limerick Marine Search and Rescue.

The death has occurred of Liam O'Riordan, Skehanagh, Crecora and formerly of Donohill, County Tipperary, peacefully after an illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family at his home.

Dear father of the late Donal. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Mary, daughter Margaret, brother Bernard, sisters Chrissie (Allan) and Babs (Moore), nephews, nieces extended family, relatives, kind neighbours, and his many friends.

Reposing Wednesday evening in Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm to 7.30pm. Remains arriving Thursday morning for 12 Noon Requiem Mass at St Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the home-care team at Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John (Sean) O'Shea, Lawn Way, John Carew Park and formerly of Fairgreen, Ballysimon, peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Myra O'Shea (née O'Brien). Very deeply regretted by his sons Shane and Ivan, grandchildren, Mya-Rose O'Shea, Sophie O'Shea, Sean O'Shea and Aaron O'Shea, nephews, nieces, in-laws and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 5pm, followed by Removal at 6:30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am.Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget Sheehan (née Dillon), Annagh, Galbally.

Predeceased by her parents Pad & Nell. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jack, daughters Helen O'Mahoney, Ballyfaskin, Ballylanders, Mary O'Flynn, Ballyclough, Kilworth, Co. Cork, sons-in-law Jer & Brian, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Maeve, Conor, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Séan, & Brianna, nephews nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends and very good neighbours.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick . E34 AE22. Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Duggan (née O'Dea), Bank Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and Castletroy, Limerick, peacefully sourounded by her family and the caring staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Wife of the late Eamonn. Deeply missed by her loving daughter Claire, son Billy, grandchildren Zoe, Robbie and Teddy, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law Paula, sisters Pat and Norrie, brother Neil, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Sister of the late Seamus, Jackie, Mary and Anne.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.